 నేను దానికి పనికిరాను.. అమీర్ ఖాన్ సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

నేను దానికి పనికిరాను.. అమీర్ ఖాన్ సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

    సినిమాలపైనే కాదు సామాజిక సమస్యలపై కూడా బాలీవుడ్ మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ తరచూ స్పందిస్తుంటారు. నీటి సంరక్షణ, వినియోగంపై పానీ ఫౌండేషన్ ద్వారా ఆయన చేసే ప్రచారానికి మంచి స్పందన వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో మాట్లాడుతూ.. రాజకీయాల్లోకి వెళ్లే ఉద్దేశం నాకు లేదు. పాలిటిక్స్ అంటే నాకు భయం అని అన్నారు.

    రాజకీయవేత్తగా మారబోను. నాకు వాటికి అసలే పడవు. నేను గొప్ప కమ్యూకేటర్‌ను. ప్రేక్షకులకు వినోదం పంచడమే తెలుసు. అంతేకాని రాజకీయాలకు పనికిరాను. అందులోకి వెళ్లాలంటేనే ఓ భయం. రాజకీయాలతో కాకుండా సినీ పరిశ్రమ ద్వారానే ప్రజలకు సేవ చేస్తాను అని అమీర్ అన్నారు.

    పర్యావరణం కాలుష్యంపై అమీర్ స్పందిస్తూ.. ప్రజల వినియోగ అలవాట్ల కారణంగానే వాతావరణ కాలుష్యం ఏర్పడుతున్నది. ప్రజలు సెల్‌ఫోన్, టీవీలు, కంప్యూటర్ల వాడకాన్ని తగ్గించుకోవాలి. వాటి వల్ల ప్రజల జీవన విధానం దెబ్బతింటుంది. అని అన్నారు.

    ఇక సినిమాల విషయానికి వస్తే .. థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో అమితాబ్, కత్రినా కైఫ్, ఫాతీమా సనా షేక్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే ఏడాది రిలీజ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan said on Sunday that he has no plans to join politics. He said he is "scared" of the idea and believes he can be a better influence through his films.
    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
