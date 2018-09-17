 »   » నేను దానికి పనికిరాను.. అమీర్ ఖాన్ సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
aamir khan paani foundation thugs of hindostan amitabh bachchan katrina kaif fatima sana shaikh అమీర్ ఖాన్ పానీ ఫౌండేషన్ థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ కత్రినా కైఫ్ ఫాతీమా సనా షేక్
English summary
Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan said on Sunday that he has no plans to join politics. He said he is "scared" of the idea and believes he can be a better influence through his films.
Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 17:25 [IST]