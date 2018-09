 »   »  అఖిల్ ఒడిలో ఉన్నది ఎవరో తెలుసా.. వెరీ స్పెషల్!

View this post on Instagram

Thank you sweetheart @myrah_dandekar for the lovely surprise! Your smile is so special just like you. Keep your self and your talent very safe please it’s too precious. All the best and hope to see you soon. Lots of love, keep shining #junnu

A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil) on Sep 9, 2018 at 8:11pm PDT