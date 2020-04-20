కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్.. హిట్టు కోసం ప్లాన్ మార్చిన అక్కినేని హీరో!

టాలీవుడ్ కరోనా వైరస్ అక్కినేని అఖిల్ మోస్ట్ ఎలిజిబుల్ బ్యాచ్లర్ most eligible bachelor akkineni akhil corona virus tollywood
Akhil Akkineni upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor, has been in the making for quite some time. directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is touted as a romantic family entertainer, As per the latest reports, Most Eligible Bachelor has been postponed and the film will now be hitting screens during the upcoming Dasara festive season.
Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 9:13 [IST]