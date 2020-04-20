తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      కరోనా ఎఫెక్ట్.. హిట్టు కోసం ప్లాన్ మార్చిన అక్కినేని హీరో!

      By
      |

      అక్కినేని యువ హీరో అఖిల్ మొదటి సక్సెస్ అందుకోవడానికి తన శక్తినంతా ధారపోస్తున్నాడు గాని వర్కౌట్ కావడం లేదు. వరుసగా మూడు సినిమాలు దెబ్బకొట్టడంతో నాలుగవ సినిమాతో అయినా మంచి విజయాన్ని అందుకోవాలని చూస్తున్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం బొమ్మరిల్లు భాస్కర్ దర్శకత్వంలో మోస్ట్ ఎలిజిబుల్ బ్యాచ్‌లర్ సినిమా చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆ సినిమా షూటింగ్ తుది దశకు చేరుకుంది.

      ఇంతకుముందు చేసిన అఖిల్ - హలో - మిస్టర్ మజ్ను సినిమాలు అంతగా ఆడకపోవడానికి గల కారణాలను చూసుకున్న అఖిల్ అవి రిలీజైన సమయం కూడా కరెక్ట్ కాదని ఒక నిర్ణయానికి వచ్చాడట. అందుకే ఎలాగైనా ఈ సారి ఒక పెద్ద పండగ సమయంలో తన నాలుగవ సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయాలని టార్గెట్ సెట్ చేసుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. అసలైతే లాక్ డౌన్ లేకుంటే ఈపాటికే సినిమా రిలీజ్ పనుల్లో బిజీగా ఉండేవారు.

      Akkineni akhil interesting plan on most eligible bachelor movie

      కానీ కరోనా కారణంగా సినిమాను వాయిదా వేయక తప్పడం లేదు. వచ్చే మూడు నెలల వరకు కూడా పరిస్థితులు ఎలా ఉంటాయో తెలియదు. జనాలు సినిమా థియేటర్స్ కి రావడం అనుమనంగానే మారింది. వచ్చినా ఇంతకు ముందులా హౌజ్ ఫుల్ బోర్డ్స్ కనిపించకపోవచ్చు.

      అందుకే అఖిల్ ఆగస్ట్ వరకు కూడా సినిమాను రిలీజ్ చేయకూడదని వచ్చే దసరా సమయంలోనే మోస్ట్ ఎలిజిబుల్ బ్యాచ్‌లర్ చిత్రాన్ని రిలీజ్ చేసేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మరి ఈ సినిమాతో అక్కినేని హీరో ఈసారైనా బాక్సాఫీస్ హిట్టు అందుకుంటాడో లేదో చూడాలి.

      More టాలీవుడ్ News

      English summary
      Akhil Akkineni upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor, has been in the making for quite some time. directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, the film is touted as a romantic family entertainer, As per the latest reports, Most Eligible Bachelor has been postponed and the film will now be hitting screens during the upcoming Dasara festive season.
      Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X