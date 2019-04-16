అల్లు శిరీష్ కోసం స్పెషల్ టీమ్.. వారి పని ఏమిటో తెలుసా?

అల్లు శిరీష్ నుంచి సినిమా వచ్చి దాదాపు రెండేళ్లయింది. 2017లో వచ్చిన 'ఒక్క క్షణం' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఆశించిన ఫలితాలు ఇవ్వలేదు. తర్వాత ఆలోచనలో పడిపోయిన ఈ అల్లు హీరో రీమేక్ మూవీ 'ఎబిసిడి' ద్వారా త్వరలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నాడు.
శిరీష్ సినిమాలకు ఇంత గ్యాప్ రావడానికి అతడికి సూటయ్య స్క్రిప్టు దొరక్క పోవడమే. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తనకు తగిన స్క్రిప్టులు వెతికి పెట్టడానికి ఏకంగా ఒక ఒక టీమ్ను సిద్ధం పెట్టుకున్నాడట. మరి ఇకపై శిరీష్ సినిమాల జోరు పెరుగుతుందో లేదో చూడాలి.
కాగా.. శిరీష్ నటించిన 'ఎబిసిడి' చిత్రం మే 17న విడుదల కాబోతోంది. సంజీవ్ రెడ్డి దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో రుక్సార్ థిల్లాన్ హీరోయిన్. మెగా బ్రదర్ నాగబాబు ఇందులో అల్లు శిరీష్ కు తండ్రి పాత్రలో నటించారు. మాస్టర్ భరత్ హీరో ఫ్రెండ్ పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. సురేష్ బాబు సమర్పణలో బిగ్ బెన్ సినిమాస్ యశ్ రంగినేనితో కలిసి మధుర ఎంటర్ టైన్ మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్లో మధుర శ్రీధర్ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
మలయాళంలో సూపర్ సక్సెస్ అందుకున్న ఏబీసీడీ చిత్రాన్ని తెలుగులో అదే పేరుతో రీమేక్ చేస్తున్నాం. అక్కడ దుల్కర్ పోషించిన పాత్రను తెలుగులో శిరీష్ పోషిస్తున్నారు. కన్నడ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ జుధా సాంధీ సంగీతం సమకూరుస్తున్నారు.
Allu Sirish’s ABCD not releasing on May 17th. In a latest interview with a popular English daily, Sirish revealed that he has set up a team which exclusively listens to all the scripts narrated by aspiring filmmakers.
Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
