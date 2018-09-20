తెలుగు
    మణిరత్నం రూపొందించిన రోజా చిత్రంతో యూత్‌ను ఆకట్టుకొన్న అరవింద్ స్వామి కెరీర్ పీక్‌లో ఉన్నప్పుడే సినీ పరిశ్రమకు దూరమయ్యారు. ఇటీవల ధ్రువ చిత్రంతో సెకండ్ ఇన్నింగ్స్ ప్రారంభించిన ఆయన మళ్లీ సత్తా చూపిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటి వరకు విలన్, క్యారెక్టర్ పాత్రలకే పరిమితమైన అరవింద్ స్వామి హీరోగా మరోసారి అవతారం ఎత్తడానికి సిద్ధమయ్యాడు.

    తమిళంలో ప్రస్తుతం అరవింద్ స్వామి కథానాయకుడిగా కల్లపార్ట్ చిత్రం ప్రారంభమైంది. ఈ చిత్ర ప్రారంభ కార్యక్రమాలకు సంబంధించిన పూజా కార్యక్రమాలు చెన్నైలోని ఏవీఎం స్టూడియోలో జరిగాయి. స్కెచ్ చిత్రం రూపొందించిన మూవింగ్ ప్రేమ్ సంస్థ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

    Aravind Swamy to romance Regina Cassandra

    అరవింద్ స్వామికి జంటగా రెజినీ కసండ్రా నటిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాజా పాండి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. మరో కీలకపాత్రలో ఆనంద్ రాజ్ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం కోసం ఏవీఎం స్టూడియోలో భారీ సెట్ వేసి చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. దాదాపు చెన్నైలోనే 40 రోజులు షూటింగ్ నిర్వహిస్తామని నిర్మాతలు ఎస్‌.పార్తీ, ఎస్‌ఎస్‌.వాసన్‌ వెల్లడించారు.

    English summary
    Arvind Swamy, who has many films in his kitty in different stages of production, has signed a movie with Rajapandi. Arvind Swamy said that he was impressed with Rajapandi's quirky script and narration. The latest update on his new film is Regina Cassandra who was last seen in Mr.Chandramouli. The actress will be the sizzling pair to Swamy.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 18:06 [IST]
