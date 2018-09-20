Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Arvind Swamy, who has many films in his kitty in different stages of production, has signed a movie with Rajapandi. Arvind Swamy said that he was impressed with Rajapandi's quirky script and narration. The latest update on his new film is Regina Cassandra who was last seen in Mr.Chandramouli. The actress will be the sizzling pair to Swamy.
Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 18:06 [IST]