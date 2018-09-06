తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » ఎలాంటి బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ లేదు, ఆ తప్పుల వల్లే ప్లాప్స్ వచ్చాయి: నిఖిల్

ఎలాంటి బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ లేదు, ఆ తప్పుల వల్లే ప్లాప్స్ వచ్చాయి: నిఖిల్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    తెలుగు సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఎలాంటి బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ లేకుండా ఎదిగిన హీరోల్లో యంగ్ స్టార్ నిఖిల్ సిద్ధార్థ్ ఒకరు. శేఖర్ కమ్ముల దర్శకత్వంలో వచ్చిన 'హ్యాపీ డేస్' సినిమాలోని నాలుగు ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో ఒక పాత్ర చేసే అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్న నిఖిల్... తన టాలెంటుతో ఒక్కో మెట్టు ఎక్కుతూ వచ్చారు.

    దాదాపు పదేళ్ల కెరీర్లో పదిహేనుకుపైగా సినిమాలు చేసిన నిఖిల్... స్వామి రారా, కార్తికేయ, ఎక్కడికి పోతావా చిన్నవాడ లాంటి మెమొరబుల్ హిట్స్ తన ఖాతాలో వేసుకున్నాడు. హిట్ సినిమాలతో పాటు పలు ప్లాప్స్ కూడా నిఖిల్ ఎదుర్కోక తప్పలేదు.

    Ator Nikhil about his failed movies

    అయితే కెరీర్ తొలినాళ్లలో తన సినిమాల్లో చాలా వరకకు ప్లాప్ అవ్వడానికి కారణం తనకు సినిమా బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ లేక పోవడం, కథల ఎంపిక విషయంలో మంచి సలహాలు ఇచ్చేవారు లేక పోవడమే అంటున్నారు ఈ యంగ్ హీరో.

    తాజాగా ఓ టీవీ ఛానల్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో నిఖిల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... నేను చేసిన పొరపాట్ల నుంచే నేను పాఠాలు నేర్చుకోవలసి వచ్చింది. అందువలన కెరియర్ మొదట్లో చాలా ఫ్లాప్స్ పడ్డాయి. తర్వాత ఆ తప్పులను సరిదిద్దుకుంటూ మంచి సినిమాలు ఎంచుకుంటూ విజయాలు అందుకుంటున్నానని తెలిపారు. ప్రస్తుతం నిఖిల్ 'ముద్ర' అనే సినిమాలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.

    English summary
    Ator Nikhil started out as an assistant director for the film Hyderabad Nawaabs. He had minor roles in various movies before doing Happy Days, the first movie in Tollywood with an overseas release date earlier than the Indian release. Directed by an Indian national award winner Sekhar Kammula, Nikhil plays one of the 4 male leads in the movie.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue