 »   » ఎలాంటి బ్యాగ్రౌండ్ లేదు, ఆ తప్పుల వల్లే ప్లాప్స్ వచ్చాయి: నిఖిల్

English summary
Ator Nikhil started out as an assistant director for the film Hyderabad Nawaabs. He had minor roles in various movies before doing Happy Days, the first movie in Tollywood with an overseas release date earlier than the Indian release. Directed by an Indian national award winner Sekhar Kammula, Nikhil plays one of the 4 male leads in the movie.
Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 14:20 [IST]