    జయహో భళ్లాలదేవ.. జయహో రానా దగ్గుబాటి.. జపాన్‌లో రచ్చ రచ్చ.. టోక్యోలో సరికొత్త రికార్డు

    బాహుబలి చిత్ర విజయం ప్రభాస్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, దర్శకుడు రాజమౌళికి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా గుర్తింపు తెచ్చింది. బాహుబలి చిత్రం భారతీయ సినిమా ప్రతిష్టను పెంచిదనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం, అనుమానం అక్కర్లేదు. ప్రభాస్, రానాకు వరల్డ్ వైడ్‌గా ఫ్యాన్స్ ఏర్పడిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా బాహుబలి సినిమాను జపాన్‌లో ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రదర్శించగా.. అక్కడ ప్రేక్షకులు, అభిమానుల నుంచి వచ్చిన స్పందన అనూహ్యంగా కనిపించింది. ఆ హంగామా గురించి ...

    బాహుబలి చిత్రంలోని భళ్లాలదేవ పాత్రలో రానా దగ్గుబాటి విశ్వరూపం ప్రదర్శించాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి జపాన్‌‌లోని టోక్యోలో బ్రహ్మరథం పడుతున్నారు. కొన్ని నెలల క్రితం ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రదర్శించిన షోకు రానా హాజరయ్యారు. ఆ సందర్భంగా రానాకు ఘన స్వాగతం లభించింది.

    ఏడాది కాలంగా బాహుబలి సినిమా విజయవంతంగా ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మార్చి 17న టోక్యోలో రానా దగ్గుబాటి అభిమానుల కోసం బాహుబలి సినిమాను ప్రత్యేకంగా ప్రదర్శించారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా కాగితాలను, పూలను థియేటర్లలో ఎగురవేసి హంగామా చేశారు.

    బాహుబలి ప్రత్యేక ప్రదర్శన సందర్భంగా భళ్లాలదేవ జయహో, రానా దగ్గుబాటి జయహో అంటూ పెద్ద పెట్టున నినాదాలు చేశారు. గాల్లోకి పూలు, రంగు రంగుల కాగితాలు వెదజల్లుతూ ఆనందంతో గెంతులేశారు. చాలా మంది జపాన్ ప్రేక్షకులు బాహుబలిలోని పాత్రల ధరించిన డ్రెస్‌లతో సినిమాకు రావడం గమనార్హం.

    బాహుబలి: ది కన్‌క్లూజన్ చిత్రం జపాన్‌లో అతిపెద్ద సక్సెస్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. ఆ దేశంలోనే ఎక్కువ రోజులు నడిచిన చిత్రంగా ఓ రికార్డును నమోదు చేసింది. ప్రాంతం, భాష అనే తేడాలేకుండా పలుదేశాల్లో బాహుబలికి ప్రేక్షకులు నీరాజనం పట్టిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Rana Daggubati enjoys a special fan following in Tokyo after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali hit the theatres last year. Rana visited Japan and attended a screening of Baahubali, where he was welcomed with hoots and whistles.On March 17, Baahubali was yet again screened in Tokyo for Rana Daggubati's ardent fans. The video from the special screening is going viral on social media and Rana's die-hard fans are celebrating the film even after a year.
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 16:03 [IST]
