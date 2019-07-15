సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు: మహేష్ సింగిల్ లుక్, ప్రయోగాలు చేయడం లేదు

mahesh babu sarileru neekevvaru vijayashanthi anil ravipudi tollywood అనిల్ రావిపూడి విజయశాంతి సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు టాలీవుడ్ మహేష్ బాబు
English summary
Film Nagar source said that, Mahesh Babu will have a single look in Sarileru Nikevvaru. The action entertainer is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and he is making the film at jet speed to release the film on Sankranthi. Rashmika is the female lead in this film which is being produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.
Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 17:31 [IST]