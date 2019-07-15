తెలుగు
    సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు: మహేష్ సింగిల్ లుక్, ప్రయోగాలు చేయడం లేదు

    By
    |

    తన గత చిత్రం 'మహర్షి'లో మూడు విభిన్నమైన లుక్‌లో కనిపించిన మహేష్... ఈ చిత్రం మొత్తం సింగిల్ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తారట. ఈ మూవీలో ఆయన స్టైల్ విషయంలో ఎలాంటి ప్రయోగాలు చేయడం లేదని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో మహేష్ బాబు ఆర్మీ ఆఫీసర్ పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    'సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు' చిత్రం చిత్రం ద్వారా రష్మిక మందన్న తొలిసారి మహేష్ బాబుతో చేసే అవకాశం దక్కించుకున్నారు. అనిల్ సుంకర, దిల్ రాజు సంయుక్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. హీరో ఫ్రెండ్ తల్లి పాత్రలో విజయశాంతి నటిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆమె పాత్ర చాలా కీలకంగా ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    Mahesh Babu will have a single look in Sarileru Neekevvaru

    ఒకప్పుడు తెలుగులో స్టార్ హీరోయిన్‌గా ఓ వెలుగు వెలిగిన విజయశాంతి రాజకీయాల్లోకి వెళ్లిన తర్వాత సినిమాలకు దూరమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. దాదాపు 13 సంవత్సరాల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత 'సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరు' చిత్రం ద్వారా ఆమె రీ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నారు. విజయశాంతి చివరగా 2006లో వచ్చిన పొలిటికల్ డ్రామా మూవీ 'నాయుడమ్మ'లో కనిపించారు. సరిలేరు నీకెవ్వరులో విజయశాంతి స్లిమ్ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తారని తెలుస్తోంది. కాగా... సైరా చిత్రానికి పని చేసిన రత్నవేలు ఆ షూటింగ్ అనంతరం మహేష్ బాబు మూవీలో జాయిన్ అయ్యారు.

    English summary
    Film Nagar source said that, Mahesh Babu will have a single look in Sarileru Nikevvaru. The action entertainer is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and he is making the film at jet speed to release the film on Sankranthi. Rashmika is the female lead in this film which is being produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara.
    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
