రూ. 1 కోటి విరాళం ప్రకటించిన మంచు విష్ణు

హీరో మంచు విష్ణు తిరుపతిలోని రుయా ఆసుపత్రి కోసం రూ. 1 కోటి విరాళం ఇవ్వబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఆసుపత్రిలో వివిధ వసతులు కల్పించడం కోసం ఈ మొత్తం వియోగించనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. తన తండ్రి, ప్రముఖ నటుడు మోహన్ బాబు పుట్టినరోజు(మార్చి 19) సందర్భంగా మంచు విష్ణు ఈ ప్రకటన చేశారు.
వచ్చే మూడేళ్లలో 1 కోటి రూపాయలను దశల వారీగా విరాళంగా ఇస్తానని విష్ణు తెలిపారు. పిడియాట్రిక్ డిపార్టుమెంటులో నియో నాటల్ ఐసీయూ, మెడికల్ ఐసీయూ ఏర్పాటు చేయడంతో పాటు ఎమర్జీన్సీ, ఓపిడి బ్లాక్స్ నిర్మించనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఈ మేరకు తొలి చెక్ రుయా ఆసుపత్రి అధికారులకు అందజేశారు.
సినిమాల విషయానికొస్తే... మంచు విష్ణు హీరోగా నటించిన పొలిటికల్ డ్రామా ఓటర్ చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తి చేసుకుని నిర్మాణాంతర కార్యక్రమాలను జరుపుకుంటుంది. రమా రీల్స్ బ్యానర్పై జి.ఎస్.కార్తీక్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జాన్సుధీర్ పూదోట నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
Hero Manchu Vishnu has announced that he would be donating Rs 1 crore for the development of various facilities in Ruia hostpital, Tirupati On the occasion of his father and Tollywood actor Dr. Mohan Babu Manchu’s birthday.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
