ఎన్నికల వేళ మంచు విష్ణు సంచలనం.. టార్గెట్ ఎవరంటే?

ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు, పార్లమెంట్ ఎన్నికలు సమీపిస్తున్న తరుణంలో హీరో మంచు విష్ణు సంచలన చిత్రంతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. అవినీతి, అవకాశ వాద రాజకీయాలను టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ ప్రజల్లో చైతన్యం నింపబోతున్నాడు.
మంచు విష్ణు హీరోగా నటించిన పొలిటికల్ డ్రామా ఓటర్ చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తి చేసుకుని నిర్మాణాంతర కార్యక్రమాలను జరుపుకుంటుంది. రమా రీల్స్ బ్యానర్పై జి.ఎస్.కార్తీక్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రాన్ని జాన్సుధీర్ పూదోట నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.
మహాశివరాత్రి సందర్భంగా సినిమా పోస్టర్ విడుదల చేయడంతో పాటు ఏప్రిల్లో రిలీజ్ చేయబోతున్నట్లు అనౌన్స్ చేశారు. సురభి హీరోయిన్గా నటిస్తుంది. ఎస్.ఎస్.తమన్ సంగీతం, రాజేష్ యాదవ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ అందిస్తున్నారు.
Hero Manchu Vishnu is attempting a political drama for the first time in his career. The film titled ‘Voter’ has wrapped up the shooting and is currently busy with the post-production works. On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the makers have announced that they are planning to release the film in April. ‘Voter’ is written and directed by GS Karthik. Surbhi is playing the female lead role.
Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
