 నాతో అందమైన అమ్మాయి.. ఏయ్ మళ్లీ రొమాన్స్.. నాగార్జున

నాతో అందమైన అమ్మాయి.. ఏయ్ మళ్లీ రొమాన్స్.. నాగార్జున

By
    టాలీవుడ్ మన్మధుడు నాగార్జున విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలు ఎంచుకోవడంలోనూ, ప్రయోగాలు చేయడంలోనూ ఆయనకు ఆయనే సాటి. ఊపిరి చిత్రం తర్వాత తాజాగా దేవదాస్ చిత్రంలో ఓ విలక్షణమైన పాత్రలో నాగ్ కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. నాగార్జున, నాని నటించిన మల్టీస్టారర్ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 27న రిలీజ్ కాబోతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో నాగార్జున సరసన ఆకాంక్ష అనే కొత్త హీరోయిన్ నటిస్తున్నది.

    దేవదాస్ చిత్రంలో ఆకాంక్ష నటనపై రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే అనేక ప్రశంసలు కురుస్తున్నాయి. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ఆకాంక్ష గురించి నాగార్జున అక్కినేని ఆసక్తికరమైన ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    Nagarjuna Akkineni tweet about Devadass Heroine Akanksha

    చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత నా పక్కన ఓ అందమైన అమ్మాయి నటించింది. మళ్లీ ఆమెతో చక్కటి రొమాన్స్ చేశాను అనే విధంగా ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. అలాగే దేవదాస్ సెప్టెంబర్ 27న రిలీజ్ అవుతున్నది అని వెల్లడించారు.

    దేవదాస్ చిత్రంలో నాని సరసన రష్మిక మందన్న నటిస్తున్నది. ఇటీవల ఘన విజయం సాధించిన గీతా గోవిందం, ఛలో సినిమాలతో ఆమె తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు చేరువైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    Tollywood's another multi-starrer ‘DevaDas’ featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nani in the lead roles. The teaser of this movie is quite hilarious with Nagarjuna and Nani dominating each other with their funny antics. This movie set to release on September 27th. In this occassion, Nag tweeted a interesting news.
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

