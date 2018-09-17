 »   » నాతో అందమైన అమ్మాయి.. ఏయ్ మళ్లీ రొమాన్స్.. నాగార్జున

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Tollywood's another multi-starrer ‘DevaDas’ featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Nani in the lead roles. The teaser of this movie is quite hilarious with Nagarjuna and Nani dominating each other with their funny antics. This movie set to release on September 27th. In this occassion, Nag tweeted a interesting news.