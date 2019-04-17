దర్శకుడు ఇంద్రగంటి జోస్యం.. పప్పులో కాలేసిన నాని.. ఏం జరిగిందంటే..

నేచురల్ స్టార్ నాని నటించిన జెర్సీ చిత్రం విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. ఈ సినిమా ప్రమోషన్లో భాగంగా నిర్వహించిన జెర్సీ ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్ను భారీగా నిర్వహించారు. స్టేజ్పై క్రికెట్ పిచ్ వేసి అతిథులతో క్రికెట్ ఆడించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో విక్టరీ వెంకటేష్, మైత్రీ మూవీస్ నిర్మాత మోహన్, దర్శకుడు విక్రమ్ కుమార్ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఈవెంట్కు గెస్టుగా హాజరైన దర్శకుడు ఇంద్రగంటి మోహన్ కృష్ణ క్రికెట్ ఆడి ప్రేక్షకులను ఆలరించారు. అనంతరం మాట్లాడుతూ..
అష్టాచెమ్మా ఆడిషన్స్ సమయంలో
2008లో అష్టాచెమ్మా చిత్రం ఆడిషన్స్ జరుగుతున్న సమయంలో నాని వచ్చాడు. ఆ సమయంలో రేడియో జాకీగా పనిచేస్తున్నాడు. ఆడిషన్స్ తర్వాత ఏ విషయమనేది తనకు తర్వాత చెబుతానని పంపించాను. ఆ తర్వాత నానికి ఈమెయిల్ చేసి అష్టా చెమ్మాలో హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నావు అని ఈమెయిల్ చేశాను అని దర్శకుడు ఇంద్రగంటి మోహన్ కృష్ తెలిపారు.
నానిలో స్టార్ మెటీరియల్ ఉందని
అయితే ఆ ఈమెయిల్లో నేను నీలో స్టార్ మెటీరియల్ బాగా ఉంది. ఎప్పటికైనా పెద్ద స్టార్ అవుతావు అని మెయిల్ రాశాను. అది నానికి గుర్తుండి ఉంటుందేమో. నేను చెప్పిన మాటలు రుజువు కావడానికి దాదాపు పదేళ్లు పట్టింది. స్టార్గా నాని మరింత ఎదుగుతాడు. జెర్సీ సినిమా భారీ హిట్ అవుతుంది అని ఇంద్రగంటి చెప్పారు.
ఇంద్రగంటి మాటలు నమ్మలేదని
తాజాగా మీడియాకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూ సందర్బంగా నాని మాట్లాడుతూ ఇంద్రగంటి మాటలను గుర్తు చేసుకొన్నారు. ఇంద్రగంటి మాటలను నేను నమ్మలేదు. ఏదో నా మీద ప్రేమ కొద్ది అలా అంటున్నాడనుకొన్నాను. అష్టా చెమ్మా షూటింగ్ సమయంలో కూడా ఆ సినిమా ఆడుతుందా? లేక చూడటానికి ప్రేక్షకులు వస్తారా అనే సందేహం ఉండేది అని నాని అన్నారు. ..
అష్టాచెమ్మా నటుడిగా నాకు మంచి అవకాశం
అష్టా చెమ్మా విషయంలో నా అంచనాలు తప్పు అయ్యాయి. ఆ సినిమా మంచి విజయం అందుకొన్నది. ఆ తర్వాత నటుడిగా నాకు మంచి పేరు తెచ్చింది. నా టాలెంట్ విషయంలో ఇంద్రగంటి మోహనకృష్ణ ఊహించింది నిజమైంది. స్టార్గా ఎదగడానికి ఆ సినిమా నాకు మంచి అవకాశంగా మారింది అని నాని అన్నారు.
Jersey is sports drama written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri which is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner Sithara Entertainments. The film stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles while Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Ronit Kamra play pivotal roles. Film music was scored by Anirudh Ravichander with cinematography handled by Sanu Varghese. Principal photography of the film commenced on 18 October 2018 and is slated for a theatrical release on 19 April 2019. In this Occassion, Nani speaks to telugu filmibeat
Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 19:15 [IST]
