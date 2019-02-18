అమరవీరుల కుటుంబాల కోసం అక్షయ్ కుమార్ 5 కోట్ల విరాళం!

పాక్ ఉగ్రవాదులు జమ్మూకాశ్మీర్ లోని పుల్వామా ప్రాంతంలో జరిగిపిన ఆత్మాహుతి దాడిలో 49మంది భారత సైనికులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఇటీవల కాలంలో ఉగ్రవాదులు సృష్టించిన అత్యంత దారుణమైన మారణకాండ ఇదే. ఈ ఘటనతో చెలరేగిన నిరసన జ్వాలలు ఇంకా దేశం నలుమూలల కొనసాగుతున్నాయి. ప్రతి ఒక్క భారత పౌరుడు ఉగ్రవాదుల దాడిని, పాక్ వక్రబుద్ధిని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తూ అమరవీరుల ఆత్మల శాంతి కోసం క్యాండిల్ ర్యాలీలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. పాక్ కు బుద్ది వచ్చే చర్యలని భారత ప్రభుత్వం ప్రారంభించింది.
స్టార్ సెలెబ్రిటీలంతా ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయిన వీర జవాన్ల కుటుంబాలని ఆదుకునేందుకు ముందుకు వస్తున్నాయి. పలు సంస్థలు విరాళాలు ప్రకటిస్తున్నాయి. విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, బిగ్ బి అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఇప్పటికే వీర సైనికుల కుటుంబాల కోసం తమ వంతు సాయం ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఆజాబితాలోకి తాజాగా అక్షయ్ కుమార్ కూడా చేరారు. చనిపోయిన సైనికుల కుటుంబాలని ఆదుకునేందుకు భారత్ కె వీర్ అనే వెబ్ సైట్ ని ప్రారంభించారు.
#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY
ఈ వెబ్ సైట్ ద్వారా ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ తోచిన విధంగా సాయం అందించాలని అక్షయ్ కోరాడు. ముందుగా తనవంతు సాయంగా 5 కోట్ల విరాళాన్ని అక్షయ్ కుమార్ ప్రకటించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. నకిలీ వెబ్ సైట్స్ పట్ల జాగ్రత్తగా ఉండాలని అక్షయ్ కుమార్ సూచించాడు.
