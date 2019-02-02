సత్యదేవ్ షాకింగ్ మేకోవర్.. కొత్త లుక్ వైరల్.. సెన్సేషనల్ దర్శకుడి కోసమేనా?

English summary

Satyadev Kancharana young hero in tollywood. Satya was selected from over 500 artists who auditioned for the lead role in Jyothi Lakshmi. The film, although a moderate box office success, provided a much needed recognition in the film industry and after that he got an opportunity to work with Prakash Raj in Mana Oori Ramayanam. He also played an important role of Indian Sonar Operator in The Ghazi Attack. Now his latest Photoshoot goes viral.