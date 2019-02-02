సత్యదేవ్ షాకింగ్ మేకోవర్.. కొత్త లుక్ వైరల్.. సెన్సేషనల్ దర్శకుడి కోసమేనా?

టాలీవుడ్లో ప్రతిభావంతులైన యువహీరోల్లో సత్యదేవ్ ఒకరని చెప్పడానికి ఎలాంటి సందేహం అక్కర్లేదు. జ్యోతిలక్ష్మీ, ఘాజీ, రోగ్, అంతరిక్షం, బ్లఫ్ మాస్టర్ చిత్రాలు ఆయన యాక్టింగ్ టాలెంట్కు నిదర్శనంగా నిలిచాయి. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన బ్లఫ్ మాస్టర్ చిత్రంలో సత్యదేవ్ నటన సినీ విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా సత్యదేవ్ ఫోటోషూట్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్గా మారింది. పూర్తిగా న్యూలుక్తో చేసిన ఫోటోషూట్ ఎందుకు చేయాల్సి వచ్చిందంటే..
స్టయిలిష్గా లుక్తో ట్రేడ్ మార్క్గా
హీరో సత్యదేవ్ అంటే గుబురు గడ్డం, కర్లింగ్ హెయిర్తో గుర్తొస్తాడు. సెన్సిబుల్గా, స్టయిలిష్గా, సాఫ్ట్ వేర్ ప్రొఫెషనల్గా ప్రత్యేకంగా కనిపించే ఆయన లుక్ ఓ ట్రేడ్ మార్క్గా అనిపిస్తుంది. తాజాగా అలాంటి మార్కును వదిలేసి ఫంకీ లుక్లోకి మారిపోయారు. గడ్డం, మీసాలు తీసేసి.. మాస్ అండ్ క్యారెక్టర్లొకి మారిపోయినట్టు కనిపించాడు.
ఫొటోషూట్కు మంచి క్రేజ్
సత్యదేవ్ లేటెస్ట్ ఫొటోషూట్ సినీవర్గాలను విశేషంగా ఆకర్షిస్తున్నది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫోటోలు ట్రెండ్ అవుతున్నాయి. అయితే తాజాగా పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ చిత్రం ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్ సినిమా కోసం మేకోవర్ అయినట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్ చిత్రంలో ఓ కీలకపాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.
500 మందిలో నుంచి
గతంలో పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ రూపొందించిన జ్యోతిలక్ష్మి సినిమాలో సత్యదేవ్ హీరో పాత్రలో కనిపించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. జ్యోతిలక్ష్మి సినిమాలో హీరో పాత్ర కోసం ఆడిషన్స్ చేయగా దాదాపు 500 మందిలో నుంచి సత్యదేవ్కు అవకాశం దక్కింది. దర్శకుడు పూరీ అంచనాలకు తగినట్టుగానే సత్యదేవ్ నటనకు మంచి మార్కులే పడ్డాయి.
పూరీ ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్ మూవీలో
ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్ రూపొందించిన మనవూరి రామాయణం, ది ఘాజీ ఎటాక్, అంతరిక్షం, బ్లఫ్ మాస్టర్ లాంటి చిత్రాల్లో నటనకు ప్రాధాన్యమున్న పాత్రలను ఎంపిక చేసుకొంటూ ముందుకెళ్తున్నాడు సత్యదేవ్. మళ్లీ పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ రూపొందిస్తున్న ఇస్మార్ట్ శంకర్ చిత్రంలో క్లాస్, మాస్ కలిసి ఉన్న ఓ మంచి పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తున్నట్టు తెలిపింది.
Satyadev Kancharana young hero in tollywood. Satya was selected from over 500 artists who auditioned for the lead role in Jyothi Lakshmi. The film, although a moderate box office success, provided a much needed recognition in the film industry and after that he got an opportunity to work with Prakash Raj in Mana Oori Ramayanam. He also played an important role of Indian Sonar Operator in The Ghazi Attack. Now his latest Photoshoot goes viral.
Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
