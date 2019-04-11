తెలుగు
    14 కిలోలు తగ్గిన హిందీ అర్జున్ రెడ్డి.. పాత్ర కోసం కఠినంగా..

    By
    |

    తెలుగు ఘన విజయం సాధించిన అర్జున్ రెడ్డి చిత్రాన్ని హిందీలో కబీర్ సింగ్‌ పేరుతో రీమేక్ చేస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రంలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ పాత్రలో షాహీద్ కపూర్, షాలిని పాండే పాత్రలో కియారా అద్వానీ నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన టీజర్ రిలీజై అనూహ్య స్పందనను సంపాదించుకొన్నది.

    ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ట్రైనర్‌ సమీర్‌ జౌరా మాట్లాడుతూ.. పాత్ర కోసం షాహీద్ 14 కిలోలు తగ్గాడు. కాలేజ్‌ కుర్రాడిలా కనిపించడం కోసం రోజుకు 1400 నుంచి 1500 కిలోల క్యాలరీలు కలిగిన ఆహారం తీసుకోవాలని కఠినంగా డైట్‌ చేయాలని ఆయనకు సూచించాను. ఎక్స్‌టెన్సివ్‌ కార్డియో సెషన్స్‌ కూడా నిర్వహించాం అన్నారు.

    Shahid Kapoor sheds 14 kilos for Kabir Singh

    కబీర్ సింగ్ చిత్రం జూన్‌ 21న సినిమా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి తెలుగులో దర్శకత్వం వహించిన సందీప్ రెడ్డి వంగా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

    English summary
    Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh teaser! Doctor. Lover. Rebel. The upcoming Bollywood movie Kabir Singh is starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde. The Movie Releasing on 21st June 2019. Shahid Kapoor says he would smoke 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh, shower for 2 hours before returning home to kids.
    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 22:00 [IST]
