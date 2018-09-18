తెలుగు
 థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ మోషన్ పోస్టర్ ఖతర్నాక్.. కుదాబక్ష్‌గా బిగ్‌బీ

థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ మోషన్ పోస్టర్ ఖతర్నాక్.. కుదాబక్ష్‌గా బిగ్‌బీ

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మకంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రంలోని సూపర్‌స్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌ను యష్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ చిత్ర యూనిట్ విడుదల చేశారు. కుదాబక్ష్ అనే పేరుతో అమితాబ్ పాత్రను పరిచయం చేసే మోషన్ పోస్టర్‌ను మంగళవారం మిస్టర్ ఫర్‌ఫెక్ట్ అమీర్ ఖాన్ చేతుల మీదుగా ఆవిష్కరించారు. తన ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్‌లో ది బిగ్గెస్ట్ థగ్ ఆఫ్ ఆల్.. లవ్. ఏ అంటూ అమీర్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రంలో అమీర్ ఖాన్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, ఫాతీమా సనా షేక్, కత్రినా కైఫ్ తదితరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని తమ బ్యానర్‌లో ఇంతకు ముందెన్నడూ రూపొందించని విధంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలోని పాత్రధారుల పరిచయాన్ని మోషన్ పోస్టర్ రూపంలో రానున్న రోజుల్లో విడుదల చేయాలని ప్లాన్ చేశారు.

    Thugs of Hindostan motion poster unveiled by actor Aamir Khan

    యాక్షన్, అడ్వెంచరస్ నేపథ్యంగా థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్ చిత్రాన్ని యష్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్ అధినేత ఆదిత్య చోప్రా సుమారు రూ.300 కోట్ల బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ధూమ్3 సిరీస్ దర్శకుడు విజయ్ కృష్ణ ఆచార్య రూపొందిస్తున్నాడు.

    ఈ చిత్రం కోసం రెండు లక్షల కిలోల బరువు ఉన్న రెండు భారీ నౌకలను వినియోగించారు. యూరప్‌లోని మాల్టాలో వీటిని సుమారు 1000 మంది రేయింబవళ్లు కష్టపడి నిర్మించారు. నౌకల చుట్టే కథ అల్లుకొని ఉండటంతో తప్పనిసరి పరిస్థితుల్లో వాటిని రూపొందించారు.

    Amitabh Bachchan’s look and character name from Thugs of Hindostan was unveiled by actor Aamir Khan. Thugs of Hindostan has been budgeted at approximately Rs 300 crore. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, is shaping up to be the YRF studio’s most ambitious film ever.
    Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:01 [IST]
