Amitabh Bachchan’s look and character name from Thugs of Hindostan was unveiled by actor Aamir Khan. Thugs of Hindostan has been budgeted at approximately Rs 300 crore. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif, is shaping up to be the YRF studio’s most ambitious film ever.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 13:01 [IST]