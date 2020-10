చాలా కాలం తరువాత బిజీగా మారనున్న తరుణ్.. వరుసగా మూడు ప్రాజెక్టులు

English summary

Twenty years ago at the same time a hero name became a hot topic in the Tollywood industry. His name is Tarun. It is known that Tarun Nuvve Kavali, who got entry as a child artist and received a good craze, was introduced as a hero in the movie. However, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, some of the unit members who worked on the film recently recalled many memories. It is known that Trivikram worked as the writer for the film.