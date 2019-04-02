యూరీ చిత్రంలో అద్భుతమైన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకొన్న వికీ కౌశల్ ప్రేమ వ్యవహారం బెడిసికొట్టిందనే ప్రచారం విస్తృతంగా జరుగుతున్నది. తాను సింగిల్ అంటూ చెప్పడంతో ఈ ఊహాగానాలు భారీగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. అయితే హర్లీన్ సేథి అనే నటితో వికీ కౌశల్ డేటింగ్ చేస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే.
ఇటీవల ఓ మీడియాకిచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో వికీ కౌశల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... నేను నిజంగా ఒంటిరివాడినయ్యాను. ఇప్పుడు పక్కాగా సింగిల్నే అంటూ చెప్పడంతో ఈ వార్తకు బలం చేకూరింది.
2018 జూలైలో వారిద్దరూ విడిపోయినట్టు సన్నిహితులు వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. గతేడాది వికీ, హర్లీన్ ఓ పార్టీలో కామన్ ఫ్రెండ్స్ ద్వారా కలుసుకొన్నారు. కొద్దికాలం చెట్టాపట్టాల్ వేసుకొన్నారు. కారణమేంటో తెలియదు గానీ.. వారిద్దరూ విడిపోవడం జరిగింది అని స్నేహితులు చెప్పుకొంటున్నారు.
The actor was dating Harleen Sethi. But, a few days ago, rumours of their splitting up ruled social media after Harleen unfollowed Vicky on Instagram. Vicky answered in a interview for the question saying, "Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela."
Story first published: Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
