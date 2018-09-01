 »   » దసరా బరిలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. నోటా రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. స్టార్ హీరోలకు ఝలక్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
The actor Vijay Devarakonda has recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming political thriller NOTA and it is currently in the post-production stage. The makers of the film are targeting to release the film on October 4
Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 17:22 [IST]