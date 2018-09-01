తెలుగు
 »   » దసరా బరిలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. నోటా రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. స్టార్ హీరోలకు ఝలక్!

దసరా బరిలో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ.. నోటా రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఫిక్స్.. స్టార్ హీరోలకు ఝలక్!

    గీతా గోవిందం సక్సెస్‌తో విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్నాడు. టాలీవుడ్‌లో వంద కోట్ల హీరోగా క్రేజ్ సంపాదించుకొన్న అర్జున్ రెడ్డి ఇక దసరా బరిలో దూకునున్నాడు. తాను నటిస్తున్న నోటా చిత్రాన్ని దసరా కానుకగా రిలీజ్ చేసే ఆలోచనలో ఉన్నాడు. ఇటీవలే నోటా చిత్రం షూటింగ్ పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. పొలిటికల్ థ్రిల్లర్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని అక్టోబర్ 4వ తేదీన రిలీజ్ చేయడానికి రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. దసరా బరిలో స్టార్ హీరోలతో పోటీ పడటానికి సిద్ధం కావడం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    తమిళంలో డబ్బింగ్‌కు..

    తమిళంలో డబ్బింగ్‌కు..

    తమిళనాడులో భారీ సంఖ్యలో ఉన్న ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను సంతోషంలో పెట్టడానికి విజయ్ దేవరకొండ షాకింగ్ నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాడు. నోటా తమిళ వెర్షన్‌కు స్వయంగా తానే డబ్బింగ్ చెప్పబోతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    ఖుషీ కావడం గ్యారెంటీ

    ఖుషీ కావడం గ్యారెంటీ

    తమిళనాడు ప్రజలు అభిమానాన్ని కురిపిస్తూ నాకు మద్దతుగా నిలుస్తున్నాడు. నా సొంత గొంతుతో నా ఫెర్ఫార్మెన్స్‌‌ను నోటా ద్వారా రుచి చూపించబోతున్నాను. నా గొంతు విని తమిళ ప్రేక్షకుల ఖుషీ కావడం గ్యారెంటీ అని విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మీడియాకు వెల్లడించారు.

    బాలీవుడ్ సంగీత త్రయం మ్యూజిక్

    బాలీవుడ్ సంగీత త్రయం మ్యూజిక్

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ సరసన మెహ్రీన్ ఫిర్జాదా, సంచనా నటరాజన్ నటిస్తున్నారు స్టూడియో గ్రీన్ బ్యానర్‌పై కేఈ జానవేల్ రాజా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఇరుమురుగన్ ఫేం ఆనంద్ శంకర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. నోటా చిత్రానికి బాలీవుడ్ సంగీత త్రయం శంకర్, ఎహ్‌సాన్, లాయ్ మ్యూజిక్ అందిస్తున్నారు. సీఎస్ శ్యామ్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫర్‌గా పనిచేస్తున్నారు.

    అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి తర్వాత వరుస చిత్రాలతో

    అర్జున్‌రెడ్డి తర్వాత వరుస చిత్రాలతో

    అర్జున్ రెడ్డి తర్వాత విజయ్ దేవరకొండ వరుస చిత్రాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నాడు. గీతా గోవిందం చిత్రం విడుదలై బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్‌గా నిలిచింది. టాక్సీవాలా విడుదలకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంది. నోటా దసరాకు విడుదల కానున్నది. అలాగే డియర్ కామ్రెడ్ చిత్రం వచ్చే ఏడాదికి రిలీజ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    English summary
    The actor Vijay Devarakonda has recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming political thriller NOTA and it is currently in the post-production stage. The makers of the film are targeting to release the film on October 4
    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 17:22 [IST]
