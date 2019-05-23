English summary

2019 Election results: Jaya Prada trailing from Rampur, Azam Khan in lead. Jaya Prada is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South and has starred in many Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films. She had been one of the most influential & successful actress in both Telugu & Hindi film history and ruled the silver screen in the late 1970s,1980s and early 1990s in both Hindi and South Indian films. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur from 2004 to 2014.