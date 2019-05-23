తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    2019 లోక్‌సభ ఫలితాలు: శత్రువు చేతిలో ఓటమి దిశగా ప్రముఖ నటి జయప్రద!

    By
    |

    2019 లోక్‌సభ ఎన్నికల ఫలితాల్లో కమలం హవా కొనసాగుతోంది. ఉదయం 10.30 గంటలకు వరకు విడుదలైన ఫలితాలు పరిశీలిస్తే... 340 స్థానాల్లో భారతీయ జనతా పార్టీ ఆధిక్యంలో కొనసాగుతోంది. అయితే బీజేపీ తరుపున పోటీ చేస్తున్న కొందరు సినీ స్టార్లు ప్రతికూల ఫలితాలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్నారు.

    ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని రాంపూర్ నియోజకవర్గం నుంచి బీజేపీ తరుపున బరిలో ఉన్న ప్రముఖనటి జయప్రద వెకబడి ఉన్నారు. ఇక్కడ సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీ నుంచి బరిలో ఉన్న ఆజం ఖాన్ లీడింగులో కొనసాగుతున్నారు. కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తరుపున సంజయ్ కపూర్ బరిలో ఉన్నారు.

    అప్పుడు ఒకే పార్టీ.. ఇప్పుడు బద్దశత్రువులు

    రాంపూర్లో పరిస్థితి చూస్తుంటే ఇక్కడ ఎంపీగా ఆజం ఖాన్ గెలుపు, జయప్రదకు ఓటమి తప్పదనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి. అయితే చివరి రౌండ్ కౌంటింగ్ పూర్తయితే తప్ప క్లారిటీ వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది. గతంలో ఆజం ఖాన్, జయప్రద సమాజ్‌వాదీ పార్టీలో ఉన్నారు. ఇద్దరి మధ్య విబేధాలు రావడంతో బద్దశత్రువులుగా మారారు. దీంతో ఆ పార్టీ నుంచి బయటకు వచ్చిన జయప్రద బీజేపీ తీర్థం పుచ్చుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    ఆజం ఖాన్‌పైప్రభావం చూపని వివాదాలు

    ఇటీవల ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో సైతం ఆజం ఖాన్ జయప్రదపై పలు వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు. జయప్రద అశ్లీల చిత్రాలు సర్వ్యూలేట్ అవ్వడం వెనక అతడి హస్తం ఉందనే ఆరోపణలు సైతం ఎదుర్కొన్నారు. కానీ.. అయితే ఈ వివాదాలు ఆజం ఖాన్‌పై ఎలాంటి ప్రభావం చూపడం లేదని స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    జయప్రదపై సానుభూతి లేదా?

    ఆజం ఖాన్ వివాదాస్పద వ్యాఖ్యల తర్వాత మహిళా సంఘాలతో పాటు పలువురు ప్రముఖులు ఆమెకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో రాంపూర్ నియోజకవర్గ ప్రజల్లో ఆమెపై సానుభూతి పెరుగుతుందని అంతా భావించారు. అయితే గురువారం ఫలితాల సరళి పరిశీలిస్తే అలాంటి పరిస్థితి లేదని తెలుస్తోంది.

    జయప్రద

    జయప్రద 1962 ఏప్రిల్ 3న ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్‌‌లోని రాజమండ్రిలో ఒక మధ్యతరగతి కుటుంబంలో జన్మించారు. 1976లో విడుదలైన ‘భూమి కోసం' మూవీ ద్వారా సినీ ప్రస్థానం మొదలు పెట్టారు. దక్షిణాది సినిమాలతో పాటు బాలీవుడ్లో ప్రముఖ నటిగా వెలుగొందారు. తెలుగు దేశం పార్టీ ద్వారా రాజకీయ ప్రవేశం చేసిన ఆమె ఆ తర్వాత సమాజ్ వాదీ పార్టీలో చేరి ఉత్తరప్రదేశ్‌లోని రాంపూర్ నియోజవర్గం నుంచి 2004లో తొలిసారి ఎంపీగా ఎన్నికయ్యారు.

    More PAWAN KALYAN News

    English summary
    2019 Election results: Jaya Prada trailing from Rampur, Azam Khan in lead. Jaya Prada is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South and has starred in many Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films. She had been one of the most influential & successful actress in both Telugu & Hindi film history and ruled the silver screen in the late 1970s,1980s and early 1990s in both Hindi and South Indian films. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur from 2004 to 2014.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue