నా సైజుల గురించి నీకెందుకు? నన్ను చూస్తే అదే ఆలోచనా? ఇలియానా ఫైర్

Actress Ileana D'cruz reveals about her Body Dysmorphia. She wrote in instagram that, I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough.