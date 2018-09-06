తెలుగు
 »   » మా అధ్యక్ష పదవికి జయసుధ.. అనూహ్యంగా తెరపైకి సహజనటి పేరు!

మా అధ్యక్ష పదవికి జయసుధ.. అనూహ్యంగా తెరపైకి సహజనటి పేరు!

Posted By:
    మూవీ ఆర్టిస్టు అసోసియేషన్‌ (మా)లో నిధుల అవకతవకల వార్తలు సంచలనం రేపడం సినీ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. మా అధ్యక్షుడు శివాజీరాజాపైనే ఏకంగా ఆరోపణలు రావడంతో పలు అనుమానాలు తలెత్తాయి. మా అధ్యక్ష పదవి నుంచి శివాజీ రాజా తప్పుకొంటారనే వార్తల మధ్య ఆ పదవికి జయసుధ పేరు బలంగా వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    మా అధ్యక్ష పదవికి జయసుధ అయితే హుందాగా ఉంటుంది. ఆ పదవికి, సంస్థకు ప్రతిష్ఠ కలుగుతుంది. ఆమె సరైన వ్యక్తి. మా సంఘానికి విశేష సేవలందించిన అనుభవం ఉంది అని పలువురు సినీ నటులు అభిప్రాయపడుతున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    Actress Jayasudha name on cards for MAA President

    మా వివాదాల మధ్య ఆ పదవి చేపట్టాల్సి వస్తే అందుకు సానుకూలంగా జయసుధ లేనట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. గతంలో రాజేంద్ర ప్రసాద్ చేతిలో ఆమె పోటీ చేసి ఓటమిపాలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    మా అధ్యక్ష పదవిని చేపట్టే ఆసక్తి తనకు లేదని విషయం జయసుధ తన సన్నిహితులతో చెప్పినట్టు తెలిసింది. ప్రస్తుతం వయసు మీద పడటం వల్ల ఆరోగ్యం సహకరించడం లేదనే విషయాన్ని సాకుగా చూపినట్టు తెలిసింది.

    జయసుధ

    English summary
    The Movie Artists Association is facing a lot of unnecessary rumors in the recent times. The association is facing allegations regarding the funds utilized for organizing the events in the USA. In this event, Jayasudha name is considering for MAA President post.
    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 16:22 [IST]
