మరీ ఇంత ఆదా చేస్తే ఎలాగమ్మా! పొదుపైన బట్టలతో క్లీవేజ్ కిక్కిచ్చావుగా..

View this post on Instagram

I'm just a girl ,(dressed like a leopard) Sitting in front of a table , Waiting for a boy to make dosa and chutney for me 😋 Swipe for more pics . . . More from the Rahul-is-a-cheetah-i'm-not-so-that-makes-me-a-leopard series if you scroll down on my feed 😁😁😁🐆🐆🐆 #RahulisacheetahiamnotsothatmakesmeaLeopard #ifyoucantmakedosaidliswillalsosuffice #iwilleatupmaalsononspicyandwithoutonions