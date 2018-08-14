తెలుగు
 »   » షూటింగ్‌లో అమలాపాల్‌కు ప్రమాదం.. డూప్ లేకుండా సాహసాలు!

షూటింగ్‌లో అమలాపాల్‌కు ప్రమాదం.. డూప్ లేకుండా సాహసాలు!

    మలయాళీ బ్యూటీ అమలాపాల్ షూటింగ్ లో ప్రమాదానికి గురైంది. ఆమెకు స్వల్ప గాయాలయ్యాయి. అమలాపాల్ నటిస్తున్న అదో అందా పారవై పోలా తమిళ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ లో ఈ ప్రమాదం చోటు చేసుకుంది. హర్రర్ థ్రిల్లర్ గా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో అమలాపాల్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో నటిస్తోంది.

    అమలాపాల్ ఈ చిత్రంలో డూప్ లేకుండా సాహసోపేతమైన స్టంట్స్ పెర్ఫామ్ చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఓ స్టంట్ సీన్ చిత్రికరణలో భాగంగా అమలాపాల్ చేయి బెణికి గాయమైంది. చిన్న గాయాన్ని పట్టించుకోకుండా అమలాపాల్ షూటింగ్ కొనసాగించడంతో గాయం తీవ్రమైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    A famous proverb goes 'No hero without a wound', I took it seriously, so now with a broken arm 🤘Thank you all for your well wishes, my hand will heal faster now 🙏❤️ between, always hated auto-correct, but when typing text with left hand its a saviour!! LIT ✨✌️ #ligamenttear #adhoandhaparavaipola #actionshootdiaries

    A post shared by Amala Paul ✨ (@amalapaul) on Aug 14, 2018 at 3:19am PDT

    ప్రస్తుతం అమలాపాల్ కొచ్చిలో చికిత్స పొందుతోంది. అమలాపాల్ గాయంతో ఉన్న ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ గా మారుతున్నాయి. వినోత్ ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకుడు. ఆశిష్ విద్యార్థి కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.

    Amala Paul injured while filming stunt sequence
    అమలా పాల్

    English summary
    Amala Paul injured while filming stunt sequence. Amala Paul playing lead role in Adho Andha Paravai Pola
