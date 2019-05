అతడు ఇంకా నా హృదయంలోనే.. మరిచిపోలేకపోతున్నా.. అనుష్క ఎమోషనల్

English summary

Actor Anushka Shetty gets emotional in her Instagram. He remembered his assistant Ravi on his death day. She posted a letter about Ravi. Anushka Shetty says Those who love never truly leave us ,Harry.There are things that death cannot touch”........The Past 14years has been quite a journey ... when u realise the people closest to u are no more a part of ur life all I can say is they take a part of u with them ...it’s been 7 years and it still keeps me wondering a beautiful soul (Ravi) I have no clue of the afterlife but he always live in my heart ....