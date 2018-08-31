Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bigg boss2 pooja ramachandran nandini rai nutan naidu bigg boss 2 telugu bhanu sri tejaswi madivada samrat reddy nani సంజన అన్నె తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2
English summary
VJ and actress Pooja Ramachandran, to accept the manner in which her relationship with former VJ Craig came to an end. She said “We divorced by mutual consent. Now Pooja Ramachandran live in relation with her Boyfriend john kokken.
Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:02 [IST]