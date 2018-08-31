తెలుగు
 భర్తతో విడిపోయా, బాయ్ ఫ్రెండుతో రిలేషన్లో ఉన్నా: 'బిగ్‌బాస్ 2' పూజా రామచంద్రన్

భర్తతో విడిపోయా, బాయ్ ఫ్రెండుతో రిలేషన్లో ఉన్నా: ‘బిగ్‌బాస్ 2’ పూజా రామచంద్రన్

    'బిగ్ బాస్ 2' రియాల్టీ షో ద్వారా తెలుగు వారికి మరింత దగ్గరైంది చెన్నై బ్యూటీ పూజా రామచంద్రన్. గతవారం ఇంటి నుండి ఎలిమినేట్ అయిన ఈ బ్యూటీ మీడియా ఇంటర్వ్యూలో బిజీ అయిపోయారు. ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆమెకు పెళ్లి, విడాకుల గురించిన ప్రశ్నలు ఎదురయ్యాయి. దీనిపై స్పందిస్తూ... తనకు గతంలో పెళ్లయిందని, అయితే విడాకులై దాదాపు రెండున్నరేళ్లు దాటిందని అన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం తన జీవితంలో కొత్త వ్యక్తి ఉన్నారని తెలిపారు.

    విజే క్రెయిగ్‌తో వివాహం

    విజే క్రెయిగ్‌తో వివాహం

    ఎస్ఎస్ మ్యూజిక్‌లో విజేగా పని చేసే సమయంలో తన కొలీగ్ విజే క్రెయిగ్‌తో పరిచయం అయిందని, ఇద్దరం ప్రేమించుకున్నామని, ఆ తర్వాత పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నామని పూజా రామచంద్రన్ తెలిపారు.

    విడిపోయాం

    విడిపోయాం

    రెండున్నరేళ్ల క్రితమే క్రెయిగ్‌తో తనకు విడాకులు అయ్యాయని, ప్రస్తుతం ఎవరి జీవితం వారు హ్యాపీగా గడుపుతున్నామని పూజా తెలిపారు. క్రెయిగ్‌కు రెస్పెక్ట్ ఇస్తాను, అతడి గురించి ఏమీ మాట్లాడాలనుకోవడం లేదు ఎందుకంటే నా జీవితంలో ఆ టాపిక్ ముగిసిపోయిందని తెలిపారు.

    అతడితో జర్నీ ఎంజాయ్ చేశా

    అతడితో జర్నీ ఎంజాయ్ చేశా

    క్రెయిగ్‌తో జర్నీ ఎంజాయ్ చేశాను. అయితే మేము ఎందుకు విడిపోయామనే కారణాలు చెప్పాలనుకోవడం లేదు. ఎందుకంటే అది మా పర్సనల్ విషయం అని పూజా రామ చంద్రన్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు తాను పిల్లలను కనలేదని పూజా తెలిపారు.

    ప్రస్తుతం బాయ్ ఫ్రెండుతో

    ప్రస్తుతం బాయ్ ఫ్రెండుతో

    ప్రస్తుతం తన బాయ్ ఫ్రెండ్ జాన్‌తో రిలేషన్ షిప్‌లో ఉన్నానని, అతడు కూడా సినిమా యాక్టరే అని పూజా తెలిపారు. ఇద్దరూ ఎప్పుడు పెళ్లి చేసుకుంటారు? అనే ప్రశ్నకు ‘సమయం వచ్చినపుడు అన్ని జరుగుతాయి' అని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    ఎవరీ జాన్?

    ఎవరీ జాన్?

    జాన్.... తెలుగు సినిమాల్లో విలన్ పాత్రలు పోషించారు. జనతా గ్యారేజ్, ఎవడుతో పాటు పలు తెలుగు, తమిళ చిత్రాల్లో నటించాడు.

    English summary
    VJ and actress Pooja Ramachandran, to accept the manner in which her relationship with former VJ Craig came to an end. She said “We divorced by mutual consent. Now Pooja Ramachandran live in relation with her Boyfriend john kokken.
    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:02 [IST]
