వివాదాల నడుమ డ్రగ్స్ విచారణకు రకుల్ ప్రీత్.. 26న దీపికా పదుకోన్.. ఎన్సీబీ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ప్లాన్ ఇదే

English summary

NCB Raid at Rakul Preet Singh's Bandra Residence in Mumbai before her attendance on September 25th: Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed that she used to consume drugs with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta. As per Times Now report,Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet Singh for buying and taking drugs. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh names surfaced in drug rocket after Rhea Chakraborty arrest goes viral. In this juncture, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB to attend questioning on September 24th. But she will not attend due to communication gap in summons issue.