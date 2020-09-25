తెలుగు
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb

      వివాదాల నడుమ డ్రగ్స్ విచారణకు రకుల్ ప్రీత్.. 26న దీపికా పదుకోన్.. ఎన్సీబీ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ ప్లాన్ ఇదే

      By
      |

      బాలీవుడ్‌లోని డ్రగ్స్ రాకెట్ కేసులో నార్కోటిక్స్ కంట్రోల్ బ్యూరో అధికారులు కీలక విచారణకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. ఈ కేసులో ఇప్పటికే పలువురిని విచారించిన అధికారులు శుక్రవారం హీరోయిన్ రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌ను ప్రశ్నించనున్నారు. ఈ కేసులో ఇప్పటికే అరెస్టైన రియా చక్రవర్తి, విచారణకు హాజరవుతున్న జయ సాహా వెల్లడించిన సమాచారం ఆధారంగా చేసుకొని ప్రశ్నల వర్షం కురిపించేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. ఈ కేసు విచారణకు సంబంధించి పూర్తి వివరాలు..

      వారెంట్లు జారీ చేస్తామనే హెచ్చరికలతో

      వారెంట్లు జారీ చేస్తామనే హెచ్చరికలతో

      దక్షిణాదిలో స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ సెప్టెంబర్ 24న అంటే గురువారం విచారణకు హాజరుకావాల్సింది. సమన్లు అందలేదనే సాకుతో విచారణకు గైర్హాజరయ్యారు. అయితే విచారణకు తప్పించుకొనే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తే నాన్ బెయిలబుల్ వారెంట్ జారీ చేస్తామనే హెచ్చరికతో సమన్లు అందుకొన్నట్టు గురువారం ఉదయం ధృవీకరించారు.

      రకుల్‌ ఆ సెక్షన్‌తో కష్టాలే!

      రకుల్‌ ఆ సెక్షన్‌తో కష్టాలే!

      రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌కు గురువారం కూడా సమన్లు జారీ చేశారు. ఎన్డీపీఎస్ యాక్ట్ సెక్షన్ 67 ప్రకారం సమన్లు జారీ చేసినట్టు ఊహాగానాలు వస్తున్నాయి. ఒకవేళ అదే నిజమైతే రకుల్ కష్టాలు మొదలైనట్టే అని న్యాయ నిపుణులు వ్యాఖ్యానిస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో శుక్రవారం విచారణకు హాజరు కావడానికి హైదరాబాద్ నుంచి ముంబైకి చేరుకొన్నారు.

      26న దీపిక పదుకోన్ విచారణ

      26న దీపిక పదుకోన్ విచారణ

      ముందుస్తుగా సమన్లు జారీ చేసిన ప్రకారం దీపికా పదుకోన్‌ కూడా సెప్టెంబర్ 25వ తేదీన విచారణకు హాజరుకావాల్సింది. అయితే ఆమెను 26న విచారించనున్నట్టు ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులు ధృవీకరించారు. ఈ క్రమంలో గోవాలో షూటింగులో ఉన్న దీపిక పదుకోన్ గురువారం రాత్రి ప్రత్యేక విమానంలో ముంబై చేరుకొన్నారు. గోవా, ముంబై విమానాశ్రయాల్లో భారీ భద్రతను ఏర్పాటు చేశారు.

      దీపిక పదుకోన్ కోసం ప్రత్యేకంగా

      దీపిక పదుకోన్ కోసం ప్రత్యేకంగా

      దీపిక కోసం విచారణ పద్ధతిని ప్రత్యేకంగా రూపొందించినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఆమె కోసం ఓ ప్రశ్నావళిని రూపొందించారని, దానిలోనే దీపిక చేతితో స్వయంగా సమాధానాలు రాయాల్సి ఉంటుందనే విషయం బయటకు వచ్చింది. దీపిక విచారణను వీడియోగా చిత్రీకరిస్తారనే విషయం మీడియాలో ప్రచారమవుతున్నది.

      More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

      English summary
      NCB Raid at Rakul Preet Singh's Bandra Residence in Mumbai before her attendance on September 25th: Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed that she used to consume drugs with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta. As per Times Now report,Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet Singh for buying and taking drugs. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh names surfaced in drug rocket after Rhea Chakraborty arrest goes viral. In this juncture, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB to attend questioning on September 24th. But she will not attend due to communication gap in summons issue.
      Story first published: Friday, September 25, 2020, 8:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 25, 2020
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos
      Go to : Wallpapers
       
      న్యూస్ అప్ డేట్స్ వెంటనే పొందండి
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X