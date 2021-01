మూడేళ్లు ఆ నిర్మాత కారణంగా చాలా నష్టపోయాను.. కలర్ ఫొటో హీరోయిన్

English summary

It is very rare for a Telugu actress to become a star heroine in the film industry these days. With the increase in the dominance of North and Kannada heroines, the atmosphere in Telugu has decreased a lot. Even if the succession hits, their range remains the same. Chandni Chowdhury, who recently got a hit with a color photo movie, also wants to be a star heroine. And in a recent interview she spoke out about the embarrassment she faced due to being a top producer.