అప్పుడు అవార్డు రాలేదని చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను: విద్యా బాలన్

తాను నటించిన 'భూల్ భులయ్యా' చిత్రంలో నటనకు అవార్డు రాలేదని, కనీసం నామినేట్ కూడా చేయలేదని, దానికి చాలా బాధ పడ్డట్లు బాలీవుడ్ నటి విద్యా బాలన్ గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు. ముంబైలో క్రిటిక్ ఛాయిస్ ఫిల్మ్స్ అవార్డ్స్ నామినేషన్స్ అనౌన్సమెంట్ సందర్భంగా విద్యా బాలన్ ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.
ఎప్పుడైనా మీరు నామినేట్ కానందుకు, అవార్డ్ రానందుకు బాధ పడ్డారా? అనే ప్రశ్నకు స్పందిస్తూ.. 'నాకు ఇప్పటికీ గుర్తుంది. భూల్ భులయ్యా సినిమాలో నా పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్కు కనీసం నామినేషన్ కూడా దక్కలేదు' అన్నారు. సౌత్ సూపర్ హిట్ ఫిల్మ్ 'చంద్రముఖి' చిత్రానికి హిందీ రీమేక్గా 'భూల్ భులయ్యా' 2007లో వచ్చిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.
ఆ సమయంలో నిజంగా చాలా బాధ పడ్డాను. సినిమా విడుదలైనపుడు అందూ నా పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్ అద్భుతంగా ఉంది అని మెచ్చుకున్నారు. కానీ ఎవరూ నన్ను నామినేట్ చేయలేదు. ఒక రకంగా షాకయ్యాను. కానీ జీవితంలో ఇలాంటి షాకులు సాధారణమే అని తర్వాత లైట్ తీసుకున్నట్లు విద్యా తెలిపారు.
విద్యా బాలన్ తన 14 ఏళ్ల కెరీర్లో జాతీయ అవార్డుతో పాటు అనే అవార్డులు సొంతం చేసుకున్నారు. అందులో పలు ఫిల్మ్ ఫేర్ అవార్డ్స్, స్టార్ స్క్రీన్ అవార్డ్స్, ఐఫా అవార్డ్స్, ప్రొడ్యూసర్స్ గిల్డ్ అవార్డ్స్, జీ సినీ అవార్డులు ఉన్నాయి.
నేను నా కెరీర్లో చాలా అవార్డులు అందుకున్నాను. అందుకు చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఉన్న మనం ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ సాధించిన విషయాలను అప్రిషియేట్ చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందిన అని ఈ సందర్బంగా విద్యా బాలన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. కాగా.. క్రిటిక్ ఛాయిస్ ఫిల్మ్స్ అవార్డ్స్ కార్యక్రమం ఏప్రిల్ 21న జరుగబోతోంది.
First edition of the Critics Choice Film Awards announcement of nominations event held in Mumbai. When asked if she has ever felt sad about not receiving a nomination at award ceremonies, Vidya Balan said, "I remember I wasn't nominated for my performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa at the award ceremonies.''
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
