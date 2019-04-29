ఇంజనీర్ నుంచి నటిగా మారిన శ్రీనిధి శెట్టి 'కెజిఎఫ్' సినిమాతో సూపర్ పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించుకుంది. ఈ డెబ్యూ చిత్రంలో ఆమె చేసింది చిన్న పాత్రే అయినా మంచి పేరొచ్చింది. ఆ తర్వాత చాలా మంది దర్శకులు, నిర్మాతలు ఆమెతో సినిమా చేయడానికి ముందుకు వచ్చారు. అయితే శ్రీనిధి మాత్రం వాటిని ఒప్పుకోవడం లేదట.
తాజాగా ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆమె మాట్లాడుతూ... ఇప్పటి వరకు దాదాపు 7 సినిమాలను వదిలేసినట్లు తెలిపారు. ఏ హీరోయిన్ కూడా ఇన్ని సినిమాలను వదులుకోదు.. అయితే దానికి ప్రత్యేకమైన కారణం ఉంది అంటోంది ఈ కన్నడబ్యూటీ.
కెజిఎఫ్ చాప్టర్ 1 తర్వాత పరిస్థితి పూర్తిగా మారిపోయింది. నాకు అవకాశాలు వెళ్లువెత్తాయి. అదే సమయంలో కెజిఎఫ్ చాప్టర్ 2 అనుకున్నదానికంటే ముందే మొదలు పెట్టడానికి ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. జూన్ నుంచి అక్టోబర్ వరకు నా డేట్స్ కావాలని అడుగుతున్నారు. అదే సమయంలో ఇతర సినిమాలకు డేట్స్ కావాలని వస్తున్నారు. అందుకే వాటిని వదులుకోక తప్పడం లేదని శ్రీనిధి శెట్టి తెలిపారు.
ఇప్పటి వరకు కన్నడలో మూడు చిత్రాలు, తమిళంలో రెండు, తెలుగులో రెండు చిత్రాలను వదులుకున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఈ ఏడాది అక్టోబర్ తర్వాతే ఇతర ప్రాజెక్టులకు కమిట్మెంట్ ఇస్తాను. ప్రస్తుతం నాకు కెజిఎఫ్ చాప్టర్ 2 ఎంతో ముఖ్యమని తెలిపారు.
కెజిఎఫ్ 2 సినిమా వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే.... ప్రశాంత్ నీల్ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రంలో యష్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నాడు. తొలి భాగం సంచలన విజయం సాధించడంతో రెండో భాగంలో పలువురు బాలీవుడ్ నటులను కూడా భాగం చేస్తున్నారు. హిందీ మార్కెట్ మీద ప్రధానంగా ఫోకస్ పెట్టారు.
Engineer turned actress Srinidhi Shetty gained immense popularity through KGF. Though it was her debut film and had a minor role to play, she has become a household name. After KGF's tremendous performance, every director and producer would want to work with this popular lead actress. But, Srinidhi seems to have different plans. In an interview with Xappie.com, she has revealed that she has dropped at least 7 films till date! Wondering why? A while ago, she also took to her Instagram to announce that she's excited to be returning to Bangalore.
Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
