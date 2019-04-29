English summary

Engineer turned actress Srinidhi Shetty gained immense popularity through KGF. Though it was her debut film and had a minor role to play, she has become a household name. After KGF's tremendous performance, every director and producer would want to work with this popular lead actress. But, Srinidhi seems to have different plans. In an interview with Xappie.com, she has revealed that she has dropped at least 7 films till date! Wondering why? A while ago, she also took to her Instagram to announce that she's excited to be returning to Bangalore.