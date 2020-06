దర్శకురాలిగా బాలయ్య బ్యూటీ సరికొత్త ఎంట్రీ.. భర్తతో కలిసి..

View this post on Instagram

I wrote and directed a small short film last year. So excited to share that our short film “The Sleepwalkers” is an official selection at the highly prestigious, Palm Springs International ShortFest 2020! We’re in competition for Best Midnight Short! @psfilmfest Our film won’t be available to stream publicly but we have a small trailer! Thank you to all of you for making this happen!! Producers: @honeytrehan, Abhishek Chaubey & @lalitrkp Starring: @shahanagoswami & @gulshandevaiah78 Cinematography: @pratik8shah Underwater DP: @luminousdeep Production Design: @shrutiguptedesigns Editor: @djangokaza Music: @benedmusic Sound: @dsouzavinit Costume Design: @taniafadte Colorist: @navinshetty Hair & Makeup: @shreeyathakur @saadnawab @ruhimore @chaitanya_golhar @shravanikoppera_ @salman_salar.k @rohityoung20 #psfilmfest #shortfest20 #palmspringsfilmfestival #palmspringsinternationalfilmfestival