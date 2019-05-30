నా ఫిగర్ చూసి హేళన చేయొద్దు: కంటతడి పెట్టిన విద్యాబాలన్

English summary

Actor Vidya Balan can be seen addressing the issue of body-shaming by sharing the message with help of popular Bollywood songs. Vidya begins the video by singing, “Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai....” as she slowly turns emotional and sad. Most of us are potential victims of ‘body shaming’ – the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don’t meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's Vidya Balan's take on Body Shaming.