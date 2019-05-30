తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    నా ఫిగర్ చూసి హేళన చేయొద్దు: కంటతడి పెట్టిన విద్యాబాలన్

    By
    |

    బాడీ ఫిగర్(శరీరాకృతి) విషయంలో విమర్శలు, వెక్కిరింపులు, అవమానాలు ఎదుర్కొన్నవారిలో ప్రముఖ బాలీవుడ్ నటి విద్యా బాలన్ ఒకరు. తాజాగా ఆమె బాడీ షేమింగ్ అంశంపై రూపొందిన ఓ వీడియోలో నటించారు. ఇందులో ఆమె కంటతడి పెడుతున్న దృశ్యం ప్రతి ఒక్కరినీ ఆలోచింపజేసింది. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఈ వీడియో వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

    తనలాగా అవమానాలు ఎదుర్కొన్న వారిలో మనో ధైర్యం నింపడంలో భాగంగా రూపొందించిన ఈ వీడియోలో విద్యా బాలన్ తన నటనతో ఆకట్టుకున్నారు. రేడియో స్టేషన్‌ 'బిగ్‌ ఎఫ్‌ఎం' వారు 'ధున్‌ బదల్‌ కే తో దేఖో' పేరుతో ఓ కార్యక్రమం నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఇందులో భాగంగా విద్యాబాలన్‌తో రూపొందించిన ఈ వీడియోతో కాంపెయిన్ నిర్వహించారు.

    Lets Talk About Body Shaming Ft. Vidya Balan video released

    ''కభి తూ మోటి కహతా హై, కభి తో ఛోటి కహతా హై...'' అంటూ పాట పాడుతూ క్రమక్రమంగా విద్యబాలన్ ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యారు. ఇతరుల బాడీ ఫిగర్ చూసి వెక్కించడం మానండి, అలా చేయడం వల్ల వారు చాలా హర్ట్ అవుతారని ఆమె చెప్పే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    'ధున్‌ బదల్‌ కే తో దేఖో' అనే రేడియో కార్యక్రమం ద్వారా బాడీ షేమింగ్ ఎదుర్కొన్నవారు తమకు ఎదురైన అవమానకర అనుభవాలను పంచుకుంటారని, ప్రజల్లో మార్పు తేవడమే లక్ష్యంగా ఈ ప్రోగ్రాం డిజైన్ చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. సోమవారం నుంచి శుక్రవారం వరకు రాత్రి 7 గంటల నుంచి 9 గంటల వరకు ఈ కార్యక్రమం సాగుతుంది.

    More VIDYA BALAN News

    English summary
    Actor Vidya Balan can be seen addressing the issue of body-shaming by sharing the message with help of popular Bollywood songs. Vidya begins the video by singing, “Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai....” as she slowly turns emotional and sad. Most of us are potential victims of ‘body shaming’ – the widespread phenomenon of receiving cruel feedback when our bodies don’t meet the unrealistic beauty standards of our time. Here's Vidya Balan's take on Body Shaming.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue