      బ్రేకింగ్: రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ ఇంట్లో సోదాలు.. తప్పుడు సమాచారంపై ఎన్సీబీ సీరియస్

      By
      |

      డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో సమన్లు జారీ చేసినప్పటికీ అందలేదనే సాకుతో విచారణను తప్పించుకొన్న రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌పై ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులు కొరడా ఝులిపిస్తున్నారు. డిజిటల్ రూపంలో సమన్లు అందజేసినప్పటికీ తనకు అందలేదనడంతో ఎన్సీబీ, రకుల్ మధ్య వివాదం నెలకొన్నది. ఈ క్రమంలో ఆమెను సెప్టెంబర్ 25న విచారణకు హాజరుకావాలని సమన్లు జారీ చేశారు. ఈ క్రమంలో మరోసారి రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ ఇంటిని ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులు సందర్శించి సోదాలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ వివాదం గురించి మరింత సమాచారంలోకి వెళితే..

      సమన్లు అందలేదనే సాకుతో

      సమన్లు అందలేదనే సాకుతో

      డ్రగ్స్ కేసులో విచారణకు హాజరుకావాలంటూ నార్కోటిక్స్ అధికారులు బుధవారం సాయంత్రం సారా ఆలీ ఖాన్, దీపిక పదుకోన్, శ్రద్దాకపూర్, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్‌కు సమన్లు జారీ చేశారు. అధికారులు సమన్లలో పేర్కొన్న ప్రకారం సెప్టెంబర్ 24న విచారణకు రకుల్ హాజరుకాల్సింది. అయితే సమన్లు అందలేదనే సాకుతో విచారణకు హాజరుకాకపోవడం వివాదంగా మారింది.

      సెప్టెంబర్ 25న విచారణకు రకుల్

      సెప్టెంబర్ 25న విచారణకు రకుల్

      కరోనా సమయంలో డిజిటల్ రూపంలో సమన్లు జారీ చేస్తున్నాం. ఆ క్రమంలో ఫోన్‌లో సంప్రదిస్తే రకుల్ ప్రీత్ స్పందించలేదు. వాట్సాప్‌లో సమన్లు పంపించాం. అయినా ఆమె విచారణకు హాజరుకాలేదు. సమన్లు అందలేదని అబద్ధం ఆడుతూ విచారణను తప్పించుకొన్నారు. ఆ క్రమంలో సెప్టెంబర్ 25న విచారణకు హాజరుకావాలని సమన్లు జారీ చేశారు.

      గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం నుంచి సోదాలు

      గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం నుంచి సోదాలు

      డ్రగ్స్ కేసు విచారణ హాజరు కావాలంటూ సమన్లు అందించడానికి ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులు బాంద్రాలోని రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ నివాసానికి వెళ్లారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అధికారులు సమన్లు జారీ చేసి సోదాలు నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. రకుల్ ప్రీత్ ఇంట్లో సోదాలు నిర్వహించడంతో ఈ కేసు విచారణ మరింత సీరియస్‌గా మారిందనే వాదన వినిపిస్తున్నది.

      రకుల్ ప్రీత్ తీరుపై ఎన్సీబీ గుస్సా?

      రకుల్ ప్రీత్ తీరుపై ఎన్సీబీ గుస్సా?

      సమన్ల విషయంలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ వ్యవహరించిన తీరును ఎన్సీబీ అధికారులు తీవ్రంగా పరిగణించినట్టు అర్ధమవుతున్నది. ఇప్పటికే ఎన్సీబీ ఉన్నతాధికారి కేపీఎస్ మల్హోత్రా నాన్ బెయిలబుల్ వారెంట్ జారీ చేస్తామని హెచ్చరించారు. రకుల్ తీరుపై ఆగ్రహంతో ఉన్న అధికారులు ఆమె నివాసంలో సోదాలు నిర్వహిస్తూ అధారాలు సేకరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తున్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

      NCB Raid at Rakul Preet Singh's Bandra Residence in Mumbai: Bollywood Actress Rhea Chakraborty reportedly revealed that she used to consume drugs with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta. As per Times Now report,Rhea has named Sara Ali Khan, Simone Khambatta, Rakul Preet Singh for buying and taking drugs. Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh names surfaced in drug rocket after Rhea Chakraborty arrest goes viral. In this juncture, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB to attend questioning on September 24th. But she will not attend due to communication gap in summons issue.
      Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
