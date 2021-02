English summary

Nikki Tamboli become third runner up in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. Tollywood heroine and Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu fame Nikki Tamboli into Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 season. Nikki make up photo are went viral in social media where she was in bigg Boss set. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss which started on October 3rd. In this occasssion, South Indian heroine Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli try to flirt Host Salman Khan.