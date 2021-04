బన్నీకి కరోనా.. అమ్మూకి కంపెనీ ఇవ్వడం కోసమేనా...పూజా హెగ్డే సెటైర్ !

English summary

Actor Allu Arjun contacted with the coronavirus today. The actor underwent a test and the result has come out positive. Allu Arjun informed of the same on Twitter. A lot of people are wishing him a speedy recovery. However, his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hegde has a fun response to Bunny’s tweet. Pooja resembling their roles in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wrote, “Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! 🥺 Take care alluarjun 🤗 Sending you some healing light and energy ☺️ you’ll be healthy in no time!” Her reply getting much response than others.