నువ్వు కుక్క.. ఉడకబెట్టిన టమాటా.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు చేదు అనుభవం

    సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎదురువుతున్న చేదు అనుభవాల గురించి ఇటీవల కాలంలో సినీ ప్రముఖులు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్న దాఖలాలు ఎక్కువగానే కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. తాజాగా ఓ షోలో పాల్గొన్న ప్రియాంక చోప్రా తన సోషల్ మీడియా బాధలను పంచుకొన్నది.

    ట్విట్టర్, ఫేస్‌బుక్, ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్ అకౌంట్లలో నాపై చెడు కామెంట్లు, నన్ను ద్వేషించే వాళ్లు ఎక్కువగానే ఉన్నారు. అశ్లీలమైన నా ఫొటోలను పోస్టు చేస్తూ దారుణమైన పదజాలాన్ని వాడుతూ ద్వేషిస్తారు. ఓ సారి నన్ను ఓ కుక్కతో పోల్చుతూ కామెంట్స్ చేయడం చాలా బాధ కలిగింది.

    ఓసారి నా సోషల్ మీడియా అకౌంట్‌లో నా పెంపుడు కుక్క డయానా బొమ్మను పోస్ట్ చేశాను. దానికి దారుణమైన కామెంట్లు వచ్చాయి. నీవు కూడా కుక్కలానే ఉన్నావు. నీవు భారతీయురాలివే కాదు. నా సెల్ఫీ ఫొటోలో బాగా ఉడకబెట్టిన టమాటా మాదిరిగా కనిపిస్తున్నావు అని కొందరు కామెంట్లు చేశారు.

    మానసికంగా ఎంత బలంగా ఉన్న ఇలాంటి కామెంట్లు చాలా ఎక్కువగా బాధిస్తాయి. అలాంటివి నన్ను కూడా బాధపెట్టాయి. ఇలాంటివన్నీ చెడ్డపనులు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఇలాంటి చేస్తుంటారు కానీ ముఖంపైన చెప్పడానికి ధైర్యం ఉండదు అని ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ఆవేదన వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

    Priyanka Chopra mentioned the epidemic on social media called trolling and said that she blocks those who post rude comments. She said that I posted a picture with my dog Diana and I got comments like you are going nowhere just like that dog. You are not even Indian anymore. I was told I look like overcooked tomato on my selfie.
