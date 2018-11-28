 »   » నువ్వు కుక్క.. ఉడకబెట్టిన టమాటా.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రాకు చేదు అనుభవం

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
karan johar priyanka chopra arjun kapoor koffee with karan anshula kapoor janhvi kapoor ishaan khatter కరణ్ జోహర్ ప్రియాంక చోప్రా అర్జున్ కపూర్ కాఫీ విత్ కరణ్ అన్షులా కపూర్ జాహ్నవి కపూర్
English summary
Priyanka Chopra mentioned the epidemic on social media called trolling and said that she blocks those who post rude comments. She said that I posted a picture with my dog Diana and I got comments like you are going nowhere just like that dog. You are not even Indian anymore. I was told I look like overcooked tomato on my selfie.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 14:30 [IST]