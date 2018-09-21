 »   » వారికి డ్రగ్స్ టెస్ట్ నిర్వహించాలి: హీరోయిన్ తాప్సీ సంచలనం!

English summary

After 'Manmarziyaan' released, the film attracted a few controversies. A certain section of the Sikh Community targeted the film for hurting religious sentiments. Along with Anurag Kashyap, even Taapsee Pannu expressed her discontentment on social media which again attracted trollers. She was mercilessly attacked by trollers for her tweets. However, Taapsee took all the bashing in a good spirit and gave fitting replies to all. In of her tweets she also asked for a full drug test outside the Gurudwara.