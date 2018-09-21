తెలుగు
 వారికి డ్రగ్స్ టెస్ట్ నిర్వహించాలి: హీరోయిన్ తాప్సీ సంచలనం!

వారికి డ్రగ్స్ టెస్ట్ నిర్వహించాలి: హీరోయిన్ తాప్సీ సంచలనం!

By
    అనురాగ్ కశ్యప్ దర్శకత్వంలో తాప్సి నటించిన 'మన్మర్జియాన్' అనే బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం ఇటీవల విడుదలైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. సినిమా విడుదల తర్వాత ఇందులోని కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలపై సిక్కు మతస్తులు అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేయడంతో చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు బెంబేలెత్తి పోయారు. కొన్ని సీన్లు సిక్కుల మనోభావాలను దెబ్బతీసే విధంగా ఉండటమే ఇందుకు కారణమని తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఓ సీన్లో తాప్సీ, అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ గురుద్వారాకు వెళ్లే ఒక రోజు ముందు స్మోక్ చేయడం, తర్వాత ఓ సీన్లో అభిషేక్ బచ్చన్ టర్బన్ రిమూవ్ చేసే విధంగా సరిగా లేక పోవడం.... సిక్కులు ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. దీనిపై హెచ్చరికలు రావడంతో వెంటనే ఆ సీన్లను తొలగించారట.

    Protest I want full drug test outside the gurudwara: Taapsee

    ఈ క్రమంలో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వస్తున్న కొన్ని కామెంట్లపై తాప్సీ ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు. మద్యం‌ తాగిన వారిని గురుద్వారాకు రానివ్వకూడదు. గురుద్వారా ప్రవేశద్వారం వద్ద బ్రీత్‌ ఎనలైజర్‌ టెస్ట్‌ నిర్వహించాలి' అని ఓ నెటిజన్ కామెంట్ చేయగా...'గురుద్వారా ఎదుట డ్రగ్స్‌ టెస్ట్‌ కూడా నిర్వహించాలి' అంటూ తాప్సీ ఘాటుగా రిప్లై ఇచ్చింది.

    'పెళ్లికి ముందు రోజు మద్యం తాగి, మరుసటి రోజు పెళ్లి చేసుకోవడానికి గురుద్వారాకు వెళ్లకూడదన్న కొత్త నిబంధన గురించి నాకు చెప్పినందుకు ధన్యవాదాలు. నా పెళ్లి సమయంలో ఈ విషయం తప్పకుండా గుర్తుంచుకుంటాను'' అంటూ తాప్సీ చిటపటలాడారు.

    తాప్సీ పన్ను

    English summary
    After 'Manmarziyaan' released, the film attracted a few controversies. A certain section of the Sikh Community targeted the film for hurting religious sentiments. Along with Anurag Kashyap, even Taapsee Pannu expressed her discontentment on social media which again attracted trollers. She was mercilessly attacked by trollers for her tweets. However, Taapsee took all the bashing in a good spirit and gave fitting replies to all. In of her tweets she also asked for a full drug test outside the Gurudwara.
    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 19:10 [IST]
