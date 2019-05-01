తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    ఆయన వ్యక్తి కాదు.. నేల మీద ఉంటే.. సాయిపల్లవి సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

    By
    |

    టాలెంటెడ్ హీరోయిన్ సాయిపల్లవి తన అభిమాన హీరో సూర్యతో ఎన్‌జీకే చిత్రం కోసం కలిసి నటిస్తున్నది. శ్రీ రాఘవ్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న సినిమాకు ఎస్ఆర్ ప్రకాశ్ బాబు, ఎస్ఆర్ ప్రభు నిర్మాతలు. డ్రీమ్ వారియర్ పిక్చర్స్, రిలయన్స్ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్ బ్యానర్లపై రూపొందింది. ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందిన ఈ సినిమా ఆడియో రిలీజ్, ట్రైలర్ విడుదల కార్యక్రమం ఇటీవల చెన్నైలో జరిగింది. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో సూర్య తండ్రి శివకుమార్ తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా సాయిపల్లవి చేసిన ప్రసంగం అందర్నీ ఆకట్టుకొన్నది.

    ఆడియో రిలీజ్ వేడుకలో సాయి పల్లవి మాట్లాడుతూ.. ఎన్‌జీకే షూటింగ్‌కు వెళ్లే ప్రతీరోజు స్కూల్‌కు వెళ్లినట్టు అనిపించేది. ప్రతీ రోజు ఓ కొత్త విషయం నేర్చుకొనే అవకాశం ఏర్పడింది. షూటింగ్ కోసం ఓ రోజు ముందుగానే ప్రిపేర్ అయి వెళ్లేదానిని. అయితే సెట్స్‌కు వచ్చే ముందు ఎలాంటి ప్రిపరేషన్ లేకుండా రావాలని దర్శకుడు శ్రీ రాఘవ చెప్పేవారు. తొలి రెండు రోజుల్లో అతడిని బాగా అర్థం చేసుకొన్నాను అని సాయి పల్లవి చెప్పారు.

    Sai Pallavi about Sri Raghava in NGK Audio Launch

    శ్రీ రాఘవ గారు ప్రతీ సీన్‌ను కొత్త డైమెన్షన్‌లో తీసేవారు. మనం నేల మీద ఉండి ఆలోచిస్తే.. ఆయన ఆకాశం ఎత్తులో ఆలోచించేవారు. శ్రీ రాఘవ ఓ వ్యక్తి కాదు.. ఓ పాఠశాల లాంటి వారు. ఆయనతో పనిచేసిన తర్వాత చాలా నేర్చుకొన్నాను. సూర్యకు నేను పెద్ద ఫ్యాన్‌ను. లక్షల్లో ఒకరు ఆయన. చిరునవ్వుతో అందరితో కలుపుగోలుగా ఉంటారు. చాలా సాదాసీదా వ్యక్తి అతను. యువన్ శంకర్ రాజాతో నాది రెండో సినిమా. పాటలు బాగున్నాయి. సినిమా రీరికార్డింగ్ మరో లెవెల్‌లో ఉంటాయి అని సాయిపల్లవి చెప్పింది.

    English summary
    Sai Pallavi gave emotional speech in NGK Audio Function. She said, ”Working on the movie felt like going to a school for me. Usually, I go prepared to sets, but Sri Raghava Garu told me not to be prepared at all while coming to the set. I understood what he meant on the first two days at the sets. Sri Raghava Garu takes a scene to a new dimension that what we imagine. If our thinking is at ground level, he is at sky level. Sri Raghava Garu is an institute in himself. I realised that I had not learned anything after working with him.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue