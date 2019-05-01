ఆయన వ్యక్తి కాదు.. నేల మీద ఉంటే.. సాయిపల్లవి సెన్సేషనల్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Sai Pallavi gave emotional speech in NGK Audio Function. She said, ”Working on the movie felt like going to a school for me. Usually, I go prepared to sets, but Sri Raghava Garu told me not to be prepared at all while coming to the set. I understood what he meant on the first two days at the sets. Sri Raghava Garu takes a scene to a new dimension that what we imagine. If our thinking is at ground level, he is at sky level. Sri Raghava Garu is an institute in himself. I realised that I had not learned anything after working with him.