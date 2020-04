View this post on Instagram

@ekamearlylearning @shilpareddy.official @muktakhuranaofficial Environment is the third teacher at Ekam. Ekam celebrates this Earth Day with care and intent. Earth Day is celebrated across the world to raise awareness of climate change. You can participate in celebrating Earth Day by collecting items such as paper, cans, and plastic to be recycled or re-used. #EkamELC #earthday #savemotherearth