తెలుగు
 ఇంట్లో చైతూని సమంత ఏమని పిలుస్తుందో తెలుసా? బ్రహ్మానందాన్ని చూసి అలా ముఖం చిట్లించినది ఎందుకో..

ఇంట్లో చైతూని సమంత ఏమని పిలుస్తుందో తెలుసా? బ్రహ్మానందాన్ని చూసి అలా ముఖం చిట్లించినది ఎందుకో..

By
    ప్రముఖ నటుడు ఆలీ హోస్ట్‌గా టాప్ టెలివిజన్ ఛానెల్‌లో ఓ కార్యక్రమం 100 ఎపిసోడ్స్ పూర్తి చేసుకొన్నది. సెంచరీ కొట్టిన ప్రొగ్రాంకు స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ సమంత అక్కినేని అతిథిగా వచ్చారు. ఈ సందర్బంగా తనదైన ప్రశ్నలతో సమంతను ఆలీ సిగ్గుపడేలా చేశాడు. చిలిపి ప్రశ్నలతో సరదాగా ఆలీ కార్యక్రమం సాగిపోయింది. సమంతకు ఆలీ ఎలాంటి ప్రశ్నలు వేశారంటే..

    చైతూని ఏమని పిలుస్తానంటే

    పెళ్లి తర్వాత ఇంట్లో నాగచైతన్యను ఏమని పిలుస్తావని సమంతకు ఆలీ ఓ ప్రశ్న వేశాడు. దాంతో కాసేపు సమంత సిగ్గుపడింది. ఆ తర్వాత బేబీ అని పిలుస్తాను అని నవ్వుతూ చెప్పింది. అలాగే తనను చైతూ ఎలా పిలుస్తాడో అనే విషయాన్ని కూడా చెప్పింది.

    అత్తారింటికి దారేది చిత్రంలో

    ఇదే కార్యక్రమంలో అత్తారింటికి దారేది చిత్రంలో స్వామి నదికి పోలేదా అనే ఎపిసోడ్‌లో పవన్ కల్యాణ్ వచ్చినప్పుడు ఆ డైలాగ్‌ను ఎలా కొట్టిందో చూపించిన సమంత బ్రహ్మానందం వచ్చినప్పుడు ఎలాంటి ఎక్స్‌ప్రెషన్ ఇచ్చిందో చూపించింది.

    చైతూ ఆ సీన్లో వస్తే

    ఒకవేళ ఆ సీన్‌లో బేబీ (నాగచైతన్య) వస్తే ఎలా డైలాగ్ కొడుతావు అని ఆలీ అడుగగా.. చైతూ నదికి స్నానానికి వెళ్లడు. నా వద్దే ఉంటాడు కదా అని సమంత ఝలక్ ఇచ్చింది. ఇలా సరదాగా సాగిపోయిన ఎపిసోడ్ త్వరలోనే ప్రసారం కానున్నది.

    యు టర్న్‌లో సమంత అక్కినేని

    తాజాగా సమంత అక్కినేని నటించిన యూటర్న్ చిత్రం సినీ విమర్శకులు ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్నది. తొలిరోజు మంచి కలెక్షన్లను ఈ చిత్రం సాధించింది. వారాంతంలో భారీ కలెక్షన్లు వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది.

    శైలజారెడ్డితో చైతూ

    అలాగే నాగచైతన్య నటించిన శైలజారెడ్డి చిత్రం భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తున్నది. అమెరికాలో తొలిరోజే 12 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. రెండో రోజు కూడా భారీ కలెక్షన్లను వసూలు చేసింది.

    English summary
    Samantha Akkineni participated in Ali show. Ali show finished 100 episodes. So he was invited to the show. In that show, Samntha given witty answers to Ali.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

