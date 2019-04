English summary

Actor Sana Khan has declared that she is Love with dancer Melvin Louis. Sharing pictures to mark Melvin’s birthday, Sana wrote in a series of posts. “I never knew I could love someone this much until I met you. Some people search their whole lives to find what I found in you I fall for you every day every minute. You make me a better person mel there are so many good things I m learning frm you every single day. Words will never be enough to express my love n gratitude towards too ♥I m super lucky to have you in my life Thank you for choosing me I love you forever ♥ Happy Birthday my love.”