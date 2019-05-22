మరీ ఇంత హాటా? బీచ్ ఒడ్డున సోకులు ఆరబోసిన సోనాల్ చౌహాన్

'లెజెండ్', 'డిక్టేటర్' చిత్రాల్లో గ్లామర్ షోతో టాలీవుడ్లో హాట్ ఇమేజ్ సొంతం చేసుకున్న బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ సోనాల్ చౌహాన్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో సెక్సీ ఫోటోలు షేర్ చేస్తూ అభిమానులకు నిద్రలేకుండా చేస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఆమె బీచ్ ఒడ్డున బికినీలో సోకులు ఆరబోస్తూ సెన్సేషన్ క్రియేట్ చేసింది.
అసలే ఎండలు మండిపోతున్నాయంటే... తన అందాల ఆరబోతతో మరింత హీట్ పుట్టిస్తూ కుర్రాళ్లను ఉక్కిరి బిక్కిరి చేస్తోంది. సోనాల్ పోస్ట్ చేసిన ఈ ఫోటోకు నెటిజన్ల నుంచి అద్భుతమైన స్పందన వస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే 2 లక్షలకుపైగా లైకులు, కామెంట్లతో ఈ ఫోటో వైరల్ అయింది.
సినిమా అవకాశాలు పెద్దగా లేక పోయినా... అందాల ఆరబోత పరంగా ముందు ఉంటోంది ఈ ముంబై బ్యూటీ. రోజుకో హాట్ పిక్ షేర్ చేస్తూ తన గుర్తింపును చాటుకునే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తోంది. కెరీర్ గ్రాఫ్ పరిశీలిస్తే తెలుగులో డిక్టేటర్ తర్వాత మళ్లీ చాన్సులు రాలేదు. బాలీవుడ్లో చేసిన 'పల్టాన్', 'జాక్ అండ్ జిల్' చిత్రాలు సైతం బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద బోల్తా పడ్డాయి.
మోడలింగ్ రంగానికి చెందిన సోనాల్ చౌహాన్ 2008లో 'జన్నత్' అనే బాలీవుడ్ మూవీ ద్వారా తెరంగ్రటం చేశారు. తొలి చిత్రంలోనే గ్లామర్ షో, శృంగార సీన్లతో టెంపరేచర్ అమాంతం పెంచేసింది. తర్వాత తెలుగు, తమిళం, కన్నడతో పాటు పలు హిందీ చిత్రాలు చేసినా సరైన బ్రేక్ రాలేదు.
సినిమాల్లో అవకాశాలు తగ్గడంతో వెబ్ సిరీస్ల్లో నటిస్తోంది. ఆమె నటించిన 'స్కై ఫైర్' అనే సిరీస్ మంగళవారం 'జీ5' అనే ఆన్ లైన్ స్ట్రీమింగ్ ఫ్లాట్ ఫాంలో విడుదలైంది. ఇది హిట్టయితే ఆమెకు వరుసగా ఇలాంటి అవకాశాలే వచ్చే అవకాశం ఉంది.
Sonal Chauhan took to her social media site- Instagram, to share her pic from beach and captioned it, “From sunrises to sunsets!.” Sonal Chauhan is an Indian fashion model, singer and actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Hindi cinema.[4] She has won several beauty contests and made her debut as an actress in the movie Jannat.
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
