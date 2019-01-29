తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    బ్రా లెస్ సన్నీలియోన్, కిర్రెక్కిస్తున్న కియారా అద్వానీ (ఫోటోస్)

    By
    |

    సెలబ్రిటీ ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్ దాబూ రత్నానీ ప్రతి ఏడాది మాదిరిగానే ఈ ఏడాది కూడా బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్లతో 2019 క్యాలెండర్ ఆవిష్కరించారు. టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్, కియారా అద్వానీ, పర్హాన్ అక్తర్‌, జాహ్నవి కపూర్‌తో పాటు పలువురు తారలు దాబూ రత్నానీ క్యాలెండర్‌పై దర్శనమిచ్చారు.

    అయితే అందరి కంటే సన్నీ లియోన్ ఈ క్యాలెండర్‌పై సూపర్ హాట్‌గా దర్శనమిచ్చారు. ఫోటోగ్రఫీకి తన అనుభవం జోడించిన దాబూ రత్నానీ... సన్నీని మరింత గ్లామరస్‌గా, అందంగా ప్రజెంట్ చేశారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఈ ఫోటోస్ వైరల్ అయ్యాయి.

    బ్రా లెస్.. రెడ్ హాట్ సన్నీ లియోన్

    బ్రా లెస్.. రెడ్ హాట్ సన్నీ లియోన్

    రెడ్ కలర్ జాకెట్లో సన్నీ లియోన్ బ్రా లెస్ ఫోజులు అభిమానుల మతి పోయేలా చేస్తోంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా సన్నీ లియోన్ మాట్లాడుతూ... సంవత్సరం అంతా తాను దాబూ రత్నానీ ఫోటోషూట్ కోసం ఎదురు చూస్తుంటానని చెప్పుకొచ్చారు.

    కిర్రెక్కిస్తున్న కియారా

    కిర్రెక్కిస్తున్న కియారా

    మరో హీరోయిన్ కియారా అద్వానీ సైతం సూపర్ హాట్ లుక్‌తో దాబూ రత్నానీ క్యాలెండర్లో దర్శనమిచ్చారు. ఇందులో ఆమెనుచూసిన అభిమానులు... కియారా చాలా డిఫరెంటుగా కనిపిస్తోందనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నారు.

    సినిమాను కాపాడటానికేనా? మమ్ముట్టితో సన్నీ లియోన్ ఐటం సాంగ్... నవ్విస్తున్న మీమ్స్!

    జాహ్నవి కపూర్

    జాహ్నవి కపూర్

    బాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ బ్యూటీ జాహ్నవి కపూర్‌ సైతం దాబూ రత్నానీ క్యాలెండర్లో చోటు దక్కించుకుంది. జాహ్నవి ఇందులో చాలా డీసెంట్ లుక్‌తో కనిపించారు. అతి కొద్ది మంది స్టార్లకు మాత్రమే అవకాశం దక్కే ఈ క్యాలెండర్ కోసం వారి స్టార్ ఇమేజ్ ఆధారంగా ఎంపిక జరుగుతుంది.

    టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్

    టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్

    బాలీవుడ్ కండల వీరుడు టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్... తన సిక్స్ ప్యాక్ బాడీ ప్రదర్శిస్తూ దాబూ రత్నానీ క్యాలండర్లో దర్శనమిచ్చారు. టైగర్ శరీరాకృతి చూసి లేడీ ఫ్యాన్స్ ఫిదా అయిపోతున్నారు.

    English summary
    Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani launched his 2019 calendar last night. Sunny shared the picture on her Instagram account. She captioned it saying, "Here it is everyone!! Love my shot in the 2019 #DabbooRatnaniCalendar dabbooratnani manishadratnani .make up and hair by tomasmoucka styled by hitendrakapopara."
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue