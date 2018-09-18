Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
sunny leone sunny leone wax statue madame tussauds new delhi సన్నీలియోన్ సన్నిలియోన్ మైనపు విగ్రహం మేడమ్ టస్సాడ్స్ న్యూఢిల్లీ
English summary
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone finds herself in the prestigious company of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and many others as the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. Her wax statue was unveiled on September 17th.
Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 16:14 [IST]