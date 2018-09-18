తెలుగు
 »   » సెక్స్‌బాంబ్ సన్నీలియోన్‌కు అరుదైన గౌరవం!

By
    బాలీవుడ్ సెక్స్‌బాంబ్ సన్నీలియోన్‌కు అరుదైన గౌరవం దక్కింది. న్యూఢిల్లీలోని మేడమ్ టస్సాడ్ మ్యూజియంలో సన్నీ విగ్రహాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ విగ్రహాన్ని స్వయంగా సన్నీలియోన్ చేతులు మీదుగా ఆవిష్కరింపబడటం విశేషంగా మారింది. సన్నీలియోన్‌పై మోజుపడే అభిమాని ఇక ఆమెతో సెల్ఫీలు సరదాగా తీసుకోవడానికి మార్గం సుగమమైంది.

    సన్నీలియోన్ మైనపు విగ్రహం ఏర్పాటు కోసం ఇటీవల లండన్ నుంచి మేడమ్ టస్సాడ్ ప్రతినిధులు ముంబైకి వచ్చారు. సుమారు 200కు పైగా కొలతలు, ఫొటోగ్రాఫులు తీసుకొన్నారు. తన మైనపు బొమ్మను మేడమ్ టస్సాడ్ మ్యూజియంల పెడుతున్నారనే విషయం తెలిసి సన్నీలియోన్ సంతోషంతో ఎగిరి గంతేశారు.

    Sunny Leone’s wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds New Delhi

    కొద్ది నెలలుగా మైనపు విగ్రహాల శిల్పకర్తలు శ్రమించి అద్భుతమైన సనీలియోన్ విగ్రహాన్ని రూపొందించారు. సెప్టెంబర్ 17న న్యూఢిల్లో సన్నీలియోన్ చేతుల మీదుగా ఆమె విగ్రహాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించారు.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా సంస్థ జీఎం అనుషుల్ జైన్ మాట్లాడుతూ.. బాలీవుడ్‌లో సన్నీలియోన్ అందాల దేవత అని చెప్పడానికి ఎలాంటి సందేహం అక్కర్లేదు. ఆమెకు భారీగా ఫ్యాన్స్ ఉన్నారు. మేడమ్ టాస్సాడ్ మ్యూజియంలో సన్నీ విగ్రహం చూసి అభిమానులు మురిసిపోవడం ఖాయం అని అన్నారు.

    తన మైనపు బొమ్మ ఆవిష్కరించిన తర్వాత విగ్రహం వద్ద సన్నీలియోన్ నిలబడి అనేక యాంగిల్స్‌లో ఫోజులు ఇచ్చారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి భారీగా అభిమానులు తరలివచ్చారు.

    English summary
    Bollywood actor Sunny Leone finds herself in the prestigious company of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and many others as the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. Her wax statue was unveiled on September 17th.
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 16:14 [IST]
