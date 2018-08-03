Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
tamannaah bhatia f2 fun and frustration sye raa narasimha reddy that is mahalakshmi తమన్నా భాటియా తమన్నా పెళ్లి దట్ ఈజ్ మహాలక్ష్మీ ఎఫ్2 ఫన్ అండ్ ఫ్రస్టేషన్ సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి
Baahubali actress Tamannaah is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen that had Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The makers are planning to release the film sometime in October. Reportedly, Tamannaah's mother Rajani, in an interview, said that her son-in-law-to-be is fond of her daughter. The actress is yet to respond to rumours about her marriage.