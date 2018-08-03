తెలుగు
    బాలీవుడ్‌లో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన క్వీన్ చిత్ర రీమేక్‌లో అందాల తార తమన్నా భాటియా బిజీగా ఉంటే.. మరో పక్క ఆమె పెళ్లి వార్తలు మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. తమన్నా వివాహం అక్టోబర్‌లో జరిగే అవకాశం ఉందనే వార్త టాలీవుడ్‌‌లో విస్త‌‌‌‌ృతంగా ప్రచారమవుతున్నది. ఇలా వార్తల ప్రచారం జోష్ అందుకోవడంపై తమన్నా తల్లి ఇటీవల వివరణ ఇచ్చినట్టు ఆంగ్ల మీడియాలో కథనం వెలువడింది. అందులో ఆమె ఏమన్నారంటే..

    నా కూతురు తమన్నాకు వరుడు దొరికాడు. అతడితోనే అక్టోబర్‌లో పెళ్లి జరుగుతుంది అని తమన్నా తల్లి రజని వెల్లడించారు. అయితే తన పెళ్లి వార్తలపై తమన్నా స్పందించకపోవడంతో కొంత సందేహం నెలకొన్నది.

    తమన్నా పెళ్లి ఈ ఏడాది చివర్లో గానీ, 2019 ఆరంభంలో గానీ జరుగవచ్చు. కొన్నేళ్లుగా అమెరికాలో వైద్య వృత్తిలో ఉన్న డాక్టర్‌తో రిలేషన్ షిప్‌లో ఉన్నారు. అతడితోనే వివాహం జరుగుతుంది అని తమన్నా తల్లి చెప్పినట్టు కథనంలో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    గతంలో కూడా తన వ్యక్తిగత జీవితం, ప్రొఫెషనల‌్ లైఫ్‌పై వచ్చిన రూమర్లకు కూడా దూరంగా ఉన్న దాఖలాలు ఉన్నాయి. తాజాగా తమన్నా పెళ్లి విషయంపై మీడియాలో భారీగానే చర్చ జరుగుతున్నది. ఒకవేళ ఈ వార్తపై తమన్నా స్పందిస్తే కొంత క్లారిటీ వస్తుందనే అభిప్రాయాన్ని సినీ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.

    క్వీన్ తెలుగు రీమేక్ దట్ ఈజ్ మహాలక్ష్మీ, సవ్యసాచి (గెస్ట్ సాంగ్), ఎఫ్2 - ఫన్ అండ్ ఫ్రస్టేషన్, సైరా నర్సింహారెడ్డి, ఖామోషీ, కునాల్ కోహ్లీ చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తున్నది. అలాగే చక్రి తోలేటి రూపొందించిన హిందీ చిత్రం ఖామోషీ, ఉదయనిధి స్టాలిన్‌తో నటించిన కన్నె కలైమన్నె చిత్రాలు విడుదల కావాల్సి ఉంది. ఇటీవల నటించిన నా నువ్వే చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దారుణమైన పరాజయం మూటగట్టుకొన్నది.

    English summary
    Baahubali actress Tamannaah is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen that had Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The makers are planning to release the film sometime in October. Reportedly, Tamannaah's mother Rajani, in an interview, said that her son-in-law-to-be is fond of her daughter. The actress is yet to respond to rumours about her marriage.
