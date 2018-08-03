English summary

Baahubali actress Tamannaah is currently shooting for the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Queen that had Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The makers are planning to release the film sometime in October. Reportedly, Tamannaah's mother Rajani, in an interview, said that her son-in-law-to-be is fond of her daughter. The actress is yet to respond to rumours about her marriage.