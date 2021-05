Tholi Prema హీరోయిన్ కీర్తి రెడ్డి ఇంట్లో విషాదం.. ప్రాణానికి ప్రాణమైన వ్యక్తి మరణించడంతో..

English summary

There are some heroines in the Tollywood industry who have received good recognition with a single movie even though it did not click in the range as expected. Keerthy Reddy, tholi prema heroine, is one of such people. More recently there was a serious tragedy in her home. Kirti Reddy, who is staying away from the film industry after her marriage, is reportedly staying in Bangalore. keerthi reddy father anand reddy passed away