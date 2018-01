 »   » కేవలం వారితోనే సెక్స్.. జీఎస్టీ హీరోయిన్ మియా మల్కోవా.. రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ గురించి ట్వీట్

Indian film maker Ram Gopal Varma shot a video with me in Europe titled GOD , SEX and TRUTH I will be the 2nd adult star after @SunnyLeone to be shot by an Indian feature film maker @Rgvzoomin pic.twitter.com/0lfaipKhAA

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his dark, gritty and hard-hitting films. The veteran filmmaker has now surprised everyone with his decision to take on an extremely bold film, titled God, Sex and Truth, starring porn star Mia Malkova. Mia Malkova took to Twitter, and announced the news gleefully, saying that she was the second adult actress after Sunny Leone, to be a part of an Indian film.