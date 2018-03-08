 »   » టర్మినేటర్ 6 వచ్చేస్తుంది.. రిలీజ్ డేట్ కూడా ఫిక్స్

టర్మినేటర్ 6 వచ్చేస్తుంది.. రిలీజ్ డేట్ కూడా ఫిక్స్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకొన్న టెర్మినేటర్ సిరీస్ మరో చిత్రం రాబోతున్నది. టెర్మినేటర్ 6 షూటింగ్ జూన్‌లో ప్రారంభమవుతుందని అర్నాల్డ్ స్క్వాజ్‌నెగ్గర్ వెల్లడించారు.

అర్నాల్డ్ స్క్వాజ్‌నెగ్గర్ మీడియాతో మాట్లాడుతూ.. సైబోర్గ్ టీ800 పాత్రను పోషించేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నాను. సారా పాత్రలో నటించడానికి లిండా హామిల్టన్ మరోసారి సిద్ధమవుతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి టిమ్ మిల్లర్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు అని తెలిపారు.

Arnold Schwarzenegger confirms Terminator 6 shoot in June

కామెరూన్ నిర్మించే ఈ చిత్రాన్ని వచ్చే ఏడాది జూలై 26న విడుదల చేయనున్నట్టు ఆయన వెల్లడించారు.

English summary
Arnold Schwarzenegger has said the shooting of the next installment in the Terminator franchise will start in June. "We are starting to shoot Terminator 6 in June to the middle of October, so I am in that," Schwarzenegger told media. The movie, which will be produced by Cameron, is scheduled to be released on July 26 next year.
Story first published: Thursday, March 8, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu