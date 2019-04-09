తెలుగు
    జేమ్స్ బాండ్ గర్ల్ కన్నుమూత.. గోల్డ్ ఫింగర్‌లో అద్భుతంగా

    గోల్డ్ ఫింగర్, ఫ్రం రష్యా విత్ లవ్ చిత్రాలతో ప్రేక్షకులను ఆకట్టుకొన్న జేమ్స్ బాండ్ హీరోయిన్ నడ్జా రెజిన్ ఇక లేరు. సెర్బియాకు చెందిన రెజిన్ వృద్ధాప్య సంబంధిత వ్యాధులతో బాధపడుతూ మరణించారు. ఆమె వయసు 87 సంవత్సరాలు. బాండ్ గర్ల్ మృతికి సంబంధించిన వార్తను జేమ్స్ బాండ్ అధికారిక ట్విట్టర్ అకౌంట్‌ను వెల్లడించారు.

    నాడ్జ రెజిన్ ఇక లేరనే వార్తను తెలియజేయడానికి చాలా బాధపడుతున్నాం. బాండ్ చిత్రాలు ఫ్రం రష్యా విత్ లవ్ చిత్రంలో కెరీమ్ బేతో, గోల్డ్ ఫింగర్ చిత్రంలో సీన్ కానరీతో కలిసి నటించారు. ఆమె కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు మనోధైర్యం అందించాలని, ఆమె ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూర్చాలని భగవంతుడిని వేడుకొంటున్నాం అని జేమ్స్ బాండ్ అఫిషియల్ ట్విట్టర్ వెల్లడించింది.

    Bond Girl Nadja Regin no more

    1960 ప్రాంతంలో రెజిన్ బుల్లితెరపైన కూడా రాణించారు. ది అవెంజర్స్, డేంజర్ మ్యాన్, ది సెయింట్, డిక్సన్ ఆఫ్ డాక్ గ్రీన్ లాంటి బ్రిటన్ టెలివిజన్ కార్యక్రమాల్లో నటించారు. 1964లో రన్ అవే అనే న్యూజిలాండ్ టెలివిజన్ షోలో కూడా పాల్గొన్నారు.

    గోల్డ్ ఫింగర్‌లో నటించిన టానియా మాలెట్ తన 77 ఏట గతవారం మరణించారు. ఆమె మరణించిన వారం లోపే రెజిన్ మృతి చెందడం గమనార్హం.

    English summary
    Serbia-born actor Nadja Regin, best known for starring in Bond films "From Russia With Love" and "Goldfinger", died Monday at the age of 87. The official James Bond Twitter account shared the news on the microblogging site. "We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, 'FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE' and 'GOLDFINGER'. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time (sic)," the tweet read.
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 14:47 [IST]
