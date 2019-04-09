English summary

Serbia-born actor Nadja Regin, best known for starring in Bond films "From Russia With Love" and "Goldfinger", died Monday at the age of 87. The official James Bond Twitter account shared the news on the microblogging site. "We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87. Nadja appeared in two Bond films, 'FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE' and 'GOLDFINGER'. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time (sic)," the tweet read.