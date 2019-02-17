జేమ్స్ బాండ్ మూవీ అభిమానులకు చేదువార్త, మళ్లీ వాయిదా!

జేమ్స్ బాండ్ సినిమా ఎప్పుడెప్పుడు వస్తుందా? అని ఎదురు చూస్తున్న అభిమానులకు ఒక చేదు వార్త. డేనియల్ క్రెయిగ్ నటిస్తున్న లేటెస్ట్ బాండ్ మూవీ కోసం సంవత్సరకాలం వెయిట్ చేయక తప్పని పరిస్థితి. బాండ్ సినిమాల సిరీస్లో 25వ చిత్రంగా రూపొందుతున్న ఈ మూవీ రిలీజ్ ఏప్రిల్ 8, 2020కి వాయిదా పడింది.
ఈ విషయాన్ని చిత్ర నిర్మాతలు మైఖేల్ జి.విల్సన్, బార్బరా బ్రాకోలి అఫీషియల్గా వెల్లడించారు. ఈ బాండ్ మూవీ వాయిదా పడటం ఇదే తొలిసారి కాదు. క్రియేటివ్ డిఫరెన్సెస్ కారణంగా మొదట ఈ చిత్ర దర్శకత్వ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టిన డానీ బోయెల్ తప్పుకోవడంతో సినిమా ఆలస్యం అవుతూ వస్తోంది.
The release date for Bond 25 has changed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020." pic.twitter.com/YQMRoVoTei
డానీ బోయెల్ స్థానంలో దర్శకత్వ బాధ్యతలు జోజి ఫుకునాగ చేపట్టారు. సినిమాను ఫిబ్రవరి 14, 2020లో రిలీజ్ చేస్తామని ముందుగా ప్రకటించినప్పటికీ ఆ సమయానికి మూవీ రిలీజ్ అయ్యే పరిస్థితి లేక పోవడంతో విడుదల మరో రెండు నెలలు వాయిదా వేశారు.
భారీ బడ్జెట్తో రూపొందుతున్న ఈ స్పై థ్రిల్లర్ పూర్తి చేయడానికి మరింత సమయం కావాలని దర్శకుడు జోజి ఫుకునాగా కోరాడని, అందుకే రిలీజ్ డేట్ వాయిదా వేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో నటిస్తున్న డేనియల్ క్రెయిగ్కు ఇదే చివరి బాండ్ మూవీ. దీని తర్వాత కొత్త జేమ్స్ బాండ్ హీరో రాబోతున్నాడు.
James Bond movie fans will have to wait for one more year to see Daniel Craig reprising the role in the upcoming untitled Bond 25 movie. As per the latest update, the film is now expected to be released on April 8, 2020.
Story first published: Sunday, February 17, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
