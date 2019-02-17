జేమ్స్ బాండ్ మూవీ అభిమానులకు చేదువార్త, మళ్లీ వాయిదా!

The release date for Bond 25 has changed. Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli: “We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing Bond 25 on 8 April 2020." pic.twitter.com/YQMRoVoTei

English summary

James Bond movie fans will have to wait for one more year to see Daniel Craig reprising the role in the upcoming untitled Bond 25 movie. As per the latest update, the film is now expected to be released on April 8, 2020.